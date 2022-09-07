Inter presents itself with training for reservations and Mano’s chat with Alan Patrick and De Pena | International

After Monday’s break, Inter performed again this Tuesday morning at the CT of Parque Gigante. Mano Menezes promoted an activity between the reserves, athletes who were not related and Carlos de Pena, who left at halftime during the 2-2 draw to Corinthians.

The coach took advantage of the exercise and talked with Alan Patrick and Carlos de Pena. Scorer of the second goal at Neo Química Arena, shirt 10 emerges as the favorite to replace the Uruguayan, who will be suspended for the third yellow card.

The holders, as is usual in the re-presentations, were submitted to physical work. While the teammates were already moving, they just ran on the lawn, playing with the ball. Then they followed the end of the reserve exercise.

The likely Inter have: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, Mauricio, Alan Patrick and Wanderson; German.

Colorado returns to work this Wednesday. On Saturday, the team receives Cuiabá. The match, valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, will be played at 4:30 pm in Beira-Rio. The Gauchos are in fourth place in the table, with 43 points, while Dourado appears in 16th, with 26.

