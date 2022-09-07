Interest curve rises and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) melt; understand the reasons – Money Times

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) closed sharply down, leading the losses of the Ibovespa on a day of risk aversion, with global stock markets falling sharply.

The papers of Magalu fell 7.41%, while Via melted 7.67%.

High interest

The interest rate futures market erased 0.5 percentage point in rate declines Selic priced for 2023, after you speak hawkish about the president of central bank, Roberto Campos Netoand director Bruno Serra indicated that the monetary authority is not thinking about cutting at this time and reiterated a vigilant stance with inflation.

Financial operators also started to embed a residual tightening of around 20 points in the yield curve until the end of 2022, which could take the Selic to 14%.

“The message from the Central Bank was, in our view, that the markets should hold back their anxiety about the cycle of interest rate declines. There is still a lot of work ahead and easing financial conditions now goes against the work of the BC”, said Julio Fernandes, manager of the macro multimarket at XP Asset.

According to Fernandes, if the next inflation figure comes relatively in line with expectations, the BC should end the tightening cycle. O IBGE disclose the IPCA of August next Friday.

“Finally, Campos Neto validated the upward inflationary risks,” said Guillaume Tresca, senior emerging markets strategist at Generali Investments. According to him, the market was pricing in many cuts, especially in the intermediate contracts of the domestic curve.

Campos Neto stated that the BC it still needs to convey a “hard message” despite the improvement in inflation and that the analysis of the terminal adjustment in the Selic continues to be valid this month, in an event on Monday night.

This morning, Serra reinforced the conservative tone by saying that “a lot of caution” is needed. The director also pointed out that it is inconsistent for the market to price inflation above the target and discuss interest rate cuts.

“The BC communication indicates that they were a little unhappy with the pricing of short-term cuts,” says Juan Prada, a strategist at Barclays in New York.

Disclaimer O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

with Bloomberg

with Bloomberg