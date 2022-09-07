Intestinal worms have been present in humans for at least 55,000 years

posted on 06/09/2022 17:52 / updated 06/09/2022 17:59



Researchers at the University of Copenhagen carried out genetic mapping of whipworm, one of the oldest human parasites. DNA samples from eggs fossilized in feces from up to 2,500 years old from Viking settlements suggest that the interaction between humans and parasitic worms dates back thousands of years.

Genetic mapping can also be applied in efforts to prevent parasite drug resistance. “In people who are malnourished or who have a weakened immune system, whipworm can lead to serious illness. Our mapping of whipworm and its genetic development facilitates the development of more effective anti-worm drugs that can be used to prevent the spread of this parasite in the poorest regions of the world. world”, says professor Christian Kapel.





The analysis of the genetic material of whipworms that is thousands of years old is possible through the isolation of the parasite’s eggs. Old genetic samples are compared with new ones obtained from people with the worm. “We’ve known for a long time that we can detect parasite eggs up to 9,000 years old under a microscope. Lucky for us, eggs are designed to survive in soil for long periods of time. Under ideal conditions, even the parasite’s genetic material can be preserved extremely well. And some of the oldest eggs that we’ve extracted some DNA from are 5,000 years old. It was quite surprising to completely map the genome of well-preserved 1,000-year-old whipworm eggs in this new study,” explains Christian.

The whipworm can grow from five to seven centimeters and live in the intestine for several months without the person realizing it. In individuals with weakened immune systems, the parasite can cause gastrointestinal disease, malnutrition, and delayed child development. The worm eggs can spread to food or water and when ingested, they hatch in the person’s digestive tract.

“During the Viking Age and until the Middle Ages, there were not very sanitary conditions or well-separated sanitary and cooking facilities. This allowed the whipworm to spread much better. Today, it is very rare in the industrialized part of the country. Unfortunately, there are still favorable conditions for dissemination in less developed regions of the world”, concludes Christian Kape.