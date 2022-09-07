Ipec in RJ: with 37%, Castro opens up more advantage to Freixo, with 22% | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

In comparison with the previous survey, released on August 30, the current governor rose 11 points percentages, while the federal deputy rose 3 (see the numbers below).

Stimulated response of voting intentions in the 1st round

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 26% to 37%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 19% to 22%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 6% to 7%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): remained with 4%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): went from 3% to two%

Paulo Ganime (New): remained with two%

Wilson Witzel (PMB): remained with two%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): it was from 2% for 1%

2% for Luiz Eugênio (PCO): went from 1% to 0%

Blanks and nulls: it was 19% for 13%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: it went from 16% to 10%

Former Governor Wilson Witzel was impeached last year. According to the Court of Justice, he is ineligible for a period of five years and cannot hold any public office. The ex-governor tries to recover his political rights in court. The PMB says he is eligible to run. The Regional Electoral Court will examine the case

MORE ABOUT IPEC RESEARCH:

IPEC also calculated the percentage of valid votes, excluding mentions of blank, null and undecided votes, considering only votes attributed to candidates. See the numbers:

Cláudio Castro (PL): 47%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 29%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 9%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 6%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): 3%

Paulo Ganime (New): 2%

Wilson Witzel (PMB): 2%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 1%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO): 1%

Compared to the previous survey, candidate Cláudio Castro stands out among:

women, with 32%, previously had 20%;

voters aged 45 to 59 (40% versus 28% in the last round)

those with secondary education (38% and before were 27%);

who receive 1 to 2 minimum wages (39% compared to 28% in the previous study)

who declare themselves white (39% against 25% on August 30) and black/brown (34% against 26% previously)

in all segments related to the respondent’s religion: Catholics now with 38% and before 30%; evangelicals with 42% compared to the previous 30% and others/no religion with 28% compared to 18% in the past;

residents of the MR of Rio de Janeiro (35% and before 28%) and the interior (40% against 24% on August 30th);

in homes where no one in the household receives assistance (37% against 27%).

Compared to the previous survey, candidate Cláudio Castro remains standing out among men, going from 34% to 42%

Marcelo Freixo continues with the most expressive mentions among:

those who rate Claudio Castro’s management as bad or very bad (48%, up from 39%);

voters with higher education (32%, had 27% previously).

In this research, Freixo stands out among:

voters without or with a religion other than Catholic or Evangelical (29%) and Catholics (24%), in relation to Evangelicals (14%);

residents of the metropolitan region of the state (25%).

The voting decision is definitive for 53% of voters, while 34% can still change from candidate to election day; add up to 14% of those who do not answer the question.

1 of 1 Castro e Freixo — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Castro e Freixo — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 16% to 22%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 9% to 12%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 2% to 3%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): remained with 1%

other candidates: they did not score in the two polls

Others: it was 2% for 1%

White/null: remained with 15%

Does not know/prefers not to give an opinion: it was 55% for 45%

Ipec also asked voters who they would vote for in an eventual second round between Cláudio Castro and Marcelo Freixo. In the previous poll, they were technically tied. Now, the current governor has taken advantage:

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 38% to 43%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 35% to 31%

Blanks and Nulls: it was 17% for 16%

Don’t know/did not answer: went from 11% to 10%

Ipec also evaluated the current administration of Governor Cláudio Castro.

Excellent/good: it was 29% for 32%

Regular: remained 36%

Bad/Terrible: it was 23% for 21%

They don’t know how to evaluate: it went from 12% to 11%

The survey also points out that Wilson Witzel (PMB) remained the candidate with the greatest rejection in the race for the government of RJ.

Wilson Witzel (PMB): remained with 44%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 23% to 26%

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 15% to 16%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): went from 14% to 12%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): went from 11% to 12%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): remained in 10%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 10% to 9%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO): went from 8% to 7%

Paulo Ganime (NEW): remained with 7%

I could vote for all of them (spontaneous response): follow with 3%

Don’t know or prefer not to give an opinion: it went from 19% to 16%

Respondents can cite more than one candidate, so the results add up to more than 100%.

Stimulated response from voting intentions for the Senate:

Romario (PL): was 30% for 32%

(PL): was 30% for Clarissa (União Brasil): it was 5% for 8%

(União Brasil): it was 5% for Alessandro Molon (PSB): it was 8% for 7%

(PSB): it was 8% for André Ceciliano (EN): went from 5% to 7%

(EN): went from 5% to Cape Daciolo (PDT): it was 6% for 7%

(PDT): it was 6% for Daniel Silveira (PTB): it was 7% for 6%

(PTB): it was 7% for Antonio Hermano (PCO): went from 0% to 1%

(PCO): went from 0% to Raul (UP): remained with 1%

(UP): remained with Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): remained with 1%

(PSTU): remained with Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): remained with 1%

(DC): remained with Sued Haidar (PMB): it wasn’t in the previous survey, now it has 1%

(PMB): it wasn’t in the previous survey, now it has Itagiba (Forward): remained with 0%

(Forward): remained with Hiran Roedel (PCB): remained with 0%

(PCB): remained with White/null: it was 21% for 12%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: went from 17% to 16%