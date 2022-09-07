Ipec: Lula wins in SP, MG and PE; Bolsonaro, in the Federal District; RJ has a technical draw | Election poll

Polls of voting intentions by Ipec in four states and the Federal District, released this Tuesday (6) by TV Globo, show that former president Lula (PT) leads in São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Pernambuco. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is at the forefront of the Federal District. In Rio de Janeiro, the candidates are technically tied.

In São Paulo, Lula has 44% of voting intentions in the stimulated poll, against 28% for Bolsonaro. In the previous survey, released on August 30, candidates had 40% and 31%, respectively. Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third with 6% (he had 9% in the previous one). Simone Tebet (MDB) is fourth with 5% (she had 4%).

The surveys were carried out between the 3rd and 6th of September. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

The numbers verified in São Paulo are similar to the last national survey, released on Monday (5), which pointed out that former president Lula (PT) leads the voting intentions with 44%, ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro ( PL), with 31%. In relation to the previous IPEC survey, on August 29, Lula remained at the same percentage; Bolsonaro swung one point down.

Pernambuco is the state in which Lula has the biggest advantage over Bolsonaro. The PT has 62% (he had 60%) of the voting intentions, compared to 22% (he kept the percentage) for the president.

In the Federal District, Bolsonaro leads with 42% of voting intentions (he had 38%) against 29% for Lula (he had 31%). Ciro Gomes remained in third with 10%, and Tebet with 6%.

In Rio de Janeiro, Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied within the poll’s margin of error. The president is numerically ahead in the state with 39% (had 36%); and Lula, has 38% (had 39%).