Ipec survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 36%, Tarcísio, 21%, Rodrigo, 14% | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Research by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (6th), commissioned by Globe , reveals the voting intentions for the governorship of São Paulo. Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the contest with 36% of voting intentions, followed by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who has 21%, and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 14%.

The three best-placed candidates had positive oscillations, compared to the results obtained in the previous poll, on Aug. (check the details below).

Haddad remains with more mentions among Catholic voters (42% compared to 34% in the last survey) and those with no religion or with religions other than Catholic and Evangelical (varies from 36% to 40% in the current survey). He is cited less among evangelicals (25%, same percentage as in the last survey).

The PT is also mentioned more by voters who evaluate the current state government as bad or terrible (45%, they were 36%) or regular (42%, they were 35%), and less mentioned among voters who evaluate the current government as great. or good (28%, compared to 24% in the last survey). And it grew 9 percentage points among voters with high school education, from 26% in the last poll to 35% today.

Tarcísio remains with more expressive mentions among voters with a family income above 5 minimum wages (31%, up from 29%), in comparison with voters who have a family income of up to 1 minimum wage (15%, up from 6% previously).

It is also the most mentioned among men (26%, against 25% in the last study) than among women (16%, against 11% in the previous survey) and has more voting intentions among evangelicals (27%, were 20%) than among voters with no religion or religions other than Catholic or Evangelical (17% were 15%).

Rodrigo remained with more mentions among voters who rate his government as great or good (34%, compared to 28% in the last round). Their voting intentions remained stable in all segments analyzed in comparison with the previous round.

Among São Paulo voters, 56% affirm that their vote decision is final, while 27% affirm that they can still change candidate and 17% do not know or prefer not to give an opinion on the voting decision.

The survey heard 1,504 people between the 3rd and 5th of September in 66 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-04493/2022.

See the result of the stimulated survey for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 36% (in the previous survey, on 8/30, it was 32%)

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 21% (17% in previous survey)

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 14% (10% in the previous survey)

Vinicius Poit (New): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Antonio Jorge (DC): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Altino Júnior (PSTU): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1% (1% in previous poll)

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Edson Dorta (PCO): 1% (0% in previous survey)

Blanks and Nulls: 10% (15% in the previous survey)

Didn’t know: 12% (20% in previous survey)

The Regional Electoral Court (TRE) rejected on Monday (5) the candidacy of Edson Dorta (PCO) to the state government. There is appeal.

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round

Scenario 1 – Haddad x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 43%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 32%

Blanks and Nulls: 15%

Don’t know: 10%

Scenario 2 – Haddad x Rodrigo; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 42%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 31%

Blanks and nulls: 17%

Don’t know: 11%

Scenario 3 – Rodrigo x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %:

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 32%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 31%

Blanks and nulls: 22%

Don’t know: 16%