iPhone 14 should not enter the iPhone 13 case, indicates leak | Cell

Future owners of the iPhone 14 will probably not be able to reuse the cases used in the iPhone 13. That’s because Apple may apply some design changes in this Wednesday’s launch (07) to reorganize the cell’s structure. The IceUniverse profile released an image of the supposed iPhone 14 Pro “embedded” in a case of the predecessor. The result is not quite right: the buttons, lenses and sensors appear misaligned.
The few design changes made by the apple company, despite appearing smooth, would be enough to ruin the plans of those who were thinking of reusing iPhone 13 Pro cases in the new generation. And with that, avoid the difficulty of finding cases on the market for new releases, or even not having to spend extra on the accessory.
- When does the iPhone 14 release? Learn all about Apple’s special event
- iPhone 14: when is the launch and price in Brazil? Check it out on the TechTudo Forum!
Twitter profile of IceUniverse shows an attempt to fit the iPhone 14 Pro in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Disclosure / Twitter
Apple is known for repeating the overall structure of the case between a generation or two of new iPhones. And with that, the dimensions of the device remained almost intact. That’s how it was for the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, with cases that fit perfectly when passed from one device to the other.
There was no drastic change between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The most that could be seen was a movement in the application of the rear cameras — which went from a lateral structure to a diagonal arrangement — which became a meme. Cases with a wide aperture for the lenses could even be used. However, the ones that fit the camera into case-specific cutouts needed to be replaced.
iPhone 13 had camera structure changes compared to iPhone 12 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
In the iPhone 14 generation, if Apple really applies design changes, it is possible that they will be valid for all models. That is, from the most basic model, the iPhone 14, through the iPhone 14 Pro and reaching the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It would preclude the perfect fit of previous generation 13 covers on any newer models.
To take the final test, the special event of the Cupertino giant takes place next Wednesday (07) with internet transmission from 2 pm. O TechTudo covers directly from the company’s headquarters in the United States. On the occasion, fans of the brand will finally know what are the configurations and dimensions of each smartphone.
with information from PhoneArena and IceUniverse
See photos of the evolution of the iPhone
Apple cell phone was announced in 2007. Since then, a lot has changed. Check out the main moments of the device.
See too: watch the following video with 6 facts about the iPhone 13! Prices, news and everything you need to know!
6 facts about the iPhone 13! Prices, news and everything you need to know!