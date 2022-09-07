Ipiranga Museum is officially reopened in SP for authorities and sponsors | Sao Paulo

The reopening is part of the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence of Brazil, which will have a wide schedule of events throughout the week in São Paulo. (check here).

Among those present were the Secretary of Government, Marcos Penido, the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the Secretary of Culture of the state, Sérgio Sá Leitão, and Prince Dom João de Orleans e Bragança, representing the royal family.

Sá Leitão criticized the federal government, which did not send representatives to the ceremony.

“The federal government was negligent in relation to the bicentennial of Independence. We are here delivering the only legacy of the bicentennial, which is the restoration and expansion of the Ipiranga Museum, and we are delivering the only consistent cultural program, open to the public, related to this subject,” he said.

“It’s a shame because it was a missed opportunity. Independence is not São Paulo’s, it’s Brazil’s independence,” he added.

The reopening featured political speeches by the authorities and a presentation by the USP Symphony Orchestra. Guests were able to take a guided tour of the new museum, which had its total area expanded from 6,400m² to around 13,400m².

State government officials participate in a ceremony at the museum

Ipiranga Museum reopens this Tuesday (6)

Employees who worked on the restoration of the Ipiranga Museum show the results of the work to family members

The work had a total cost of R$ 235 million, funded by the Culture Incentive Law, by private investments without tax incentives and also by public contributions made by the state and federal governments.

On Wednesday, September 7th – Independence Day – the museum will make a symbolic opening for employees and construction workers and their families, in addition to a group of 200 students from public schools selected by the state and municipal education departments.

With the reopening, USP’s Ipiranga Museum expects to receive around 900,000 to 1 million visitors a year.

Fantastic anticipates how the drone show will be at the reopening of the Ipiranga Museum

Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo

On September 1st, the g1 took a tour of the space after the museum went through the largest public work in the area of ​​culture in the last three years with restoration, modernization and expansion of the historic building.

Upon entering the museum, it is possible to observe the interactivity in all the rooms. Screens were placed with historical explanations and also objects that the public could touch.

In all objects there is braille and there are sign language interpreters in the videos shown on the screens. According to Solange Ferreira, professor and curator at USP, the first tactile works were implanted in the museum in 2007. But now, immersion is the big difference.

Fountain in the garden of the Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo

“Tato is a great help for us to see. This concern is since modernization. Now we have a lot of objects to touch, interactive technology and immersive video of what material culture is.”

A concern of the museum in the last 30 years, highlights Solange, was to exhibit not only objects of the elite, but of workers – shown in the first two rooms, which explain the history of the museum.

In the main hall where the great painting “Independence or Death” by Pedro Américo is located, the big difference is an interactive canvas that explains how the work was made and inspired by another one in Europe, explaining that it was not a copy.

Ipiranga Museum exhibits the new fountains from the French garden

The video has a regressive time for the visitor to look at the work and then see the inspirations made.

To g1, museum curator Paulo Garcez Marins said that since technology expands learning, it is great for students and visitors. “Let us have the explanation soon.”

Interactive screen at the Ipiranga Museum

Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo, is presented days before its reopening to the public. The g1 went on a space tour this Thursday (1st)

There are more than 3,000 objects from the collection that have undergone restoration. Among them are 122 paintings and two large scale models, one from the museum and the other from the city of São Paulo.

In total, the collection of the Ipiranga Museum has 450,000 items and documents.

Garden of the Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo, days before the reopening to the public and the celebration of the bicentennial of Independence

The work was carried out on two major fronts: restoration of the Monument-Building and construction of an expansion building.

In the restoration of the Monument-Building, repairs were carried out in all the details of the refined architecture, including the 7,600m² of the facades, which for the first time underwent cleaning, stripping, recovery of ornaments, application of mortar, treatment of cracks and, finally, , the painting.

To paint, a mineral paint was used (developed especially for the Museum) that allows the exchange of humidity between the lime building and the environment.

A stratigraphic study, the branch of geology that studies rock layers, and the stripping process also made it possible to recover the original color of the 19th century building. Ceilings and interior walls received similar treatment.

Details of the Ipiranga Museum, in the South Zone of SP

As part of the expansion, an excavation was carried out in front of the building, in the esplanade area, which removed 35,000 cubic meters of earth, which is equivalent to the capacity of 2,000 trucks. With the new space of 6,800m², the Museum doubled in size.

The expansion houses a new entrance integrated to the French Garden, as well as a ticket office, café, shop, auditorium for 200 people, spaces and rooms for educational services and a large room for temporary exhibitions.

For the first time in the Museum’s history, the institution will be able to receive collections from other institutions, including international ones, thanks to the installation of air conditioning.