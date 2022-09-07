IPTV signal blocked in Brazil? Anatel makes an ANNOUNCEMENT that Brazilians do not like; Look

One of the means most used by Brazilians for entertainment is television, which has several open and closed channels, in which viewers have many options, such as soap operas, films, documentaries and much more.

However, an operating system of channels, mainly private, has hindered the correct consumption of services by Brazilians. The call IPTV has its signal installed on the device and works with internet, releasing all channels available from other operators.

According to information from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), the platform’s days are numbered in the country. The agency intends to suspend, soon, the operator’s services.

The agency advises that all illegal services will be blocked. In addition to IPTV, other operators illegally provide the same channel release service, charging monthly or annual subscriptions for consumption.

End of IPTV in 2023

With the objective of ending the transmission of illegal channels, Anatel informs that the suspensions of the services will happen until next year, through tools that will detect the illegal use of the equipment.

It is important to emphasize that those who use this type of service may be committing a crime, offering the same punishments for those who produce the devices.

Anatel implements 5G in capitals this month

Some time ago, the Board of Directors of National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the proposal by Gaispi that extended the deadline for the implementation of 5G technology in the country’s capitals. The estimate goes until the 29th of this month.

The postponement of the start of 5G internet in the country was recommended by Gaispi, created by Anatel, and which has members of the Ministry of Communications and the companies that won the auction.

The proposal does not represent the postponement of 5G. According to Gaispi, the measure is only to grant an additional period to fulfill the obligations necessary for the activation of the technology. This is because, in capitals where there are already technical conditions, the signal may be made available before September.

According to information from Anatel, the board of directors approved the postponement due to the lack of equipment to “clean up the band” of 3.5GHz, which will be used by 5G.

lane cleaning

According to a note from Anatel, Gaispi requested a longer period due to the lack of equipment to “clean up the band” of 3.5GHz, which 5G will use.

The range is even the same as the transmission of the satellite TV signal. In order to avoid interference, the signal will be transferred to another frequency band, and the 3.5 GHz band will be used only for 5G. Kits for receiving the new signal from satellite TVs will be distributed to the population.

“The technical motivation for adopting an additional deadline was the impossibility of delivering equipment by the industry, to carry out the mitigation of interference in satellite stations, within the original deadline. The 3.5 GHz Band Management Entity (EAF) explained that the lockdown in China, the shortage of semiconductors, the limitations of air transport and the delay in customs clearance brought impacts to the project”, says Anatel in a note. Furthermore, ANATEL informs that the aforementioned proposal must “predict the possibility of anticipating the release of the use of lanes in certain areas of provision”, which will allow 5G to start before September in capitals where technical conditions already exist. According to information in the public notice, the cleaning of the strip should be completed by June 30. With the approval of the deadline, the new date will be August 29 this year.

Legislation and capital

Finally, it is important to note that in order to receive 5G technology, most capitals and other cities will also need to change municipal legislation. This should happen in order to adapt the rules to the General Antenna Law and a 2020 decree.

At first, the objective is to meet the need to install at least one antenna per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the Ministry of Communications, 16 Brazilian capitals have already made the legislative adaptation to implement 5G in July.

However, even so, the telephone companies need the equipment to do the “band cleaning”. The capitals with appropriate legislation for the new technology, according to the ministry, are:

manaus

Strength

Brasilia

Victory

São Luís

Large field

Curitiba

Recife

Teresina

Rio de Janeiro

Christmas

Porto Alegre

Porto Velho

Good view

Florianopolis

Sao Paulo