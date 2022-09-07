IRB, Magalu, real estate funds: Luiz Barsi’s preferences and criticisms that were contested by the market

Successful investors are always closely monitored by “minors” all over the world, which is no different in Brazil.

For this reason, the speeches of Luiz Barsi Filho, who stands out as one of the largest individual investors in stocks in Brazil, with a strategy he named “social security portfolio”, are always closely monitored by investors, who use his teachings as a reference. .

The history speaks for itself. Barsi has well-known positions in solid companies with a good performance record, such as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Klabin (KLBN11). But in recent months, investment decisions and opinions considered outside the market’s tide have led to questions about some investor views – and whether all should really be taken by fire by the market’s “sardines”.

In the recent past, its most emblematic investment was in the IRB (IRBR3). In an interview with InfoMoney in July 2021, Barsi revealed that he had been building a position in the company, when his shares were worth around R$6 (on the day of the announcement, the shares closed at exactly that amount).

Barsi argued that the shares were very cheap, that the company’s new management had been doing a good job of cleaning up the accounts after the accounting fraud scandal revealed by the manager Squadra and that the skepticism of most market analysts was due to a immediatist.

There were controversies. In August of last year, a few weeks after Barsi’s statement, Guilherme Aché, founding partner of Squadra, said live that he continued with a short position (betting on the share’s fall) in IRB, given his skepticism with the company, predicting that future profitability “would still be very difficult”. It was based on the indications regarding the levels of claims forecast for the coming years by the reinsurer’s top management.

Since Barsi announced the purchase, until the closing of last Monday (5), the shares of IRB have fallen by 80%.

In addition to feeling the impact of old contracts on its results in recent quarters, IRB also suffered from the effects of the water crisis on rural risk contracts between April and June this year, leading to a sharp increase in claims.

A new capital increase was necessary for the company to comply with the rules of Susep (Superintendence of Private Insurance). The IRB raised BRL 1.2 billion, selling new shares at BRL 1, in an offer restricted to those with more than BRL 10 million in investments in the financial market – which led to a dilution of other investors. In the week of the offer alone, the shares fell 38%.

Analysts also highlight the low visibility for the company’s profitability and even those who have improved the outlook for the role still do not see it as attractive. JPMorgan, for example, raised its recommendation for IRB stock to underweight (below market average exposure) to neutral. Now, analysts see the IRB trading at multiples that are more consistent with what they believe to be the return on the business, but still in the range between R$1 and R$1.40 – far from the R$6 at which they were counting when Barsi demonstrated their optimism publicly.

“Clearly, Barsi was wrong, because now the company came with the follow-on, the market did not like it and sold the shares”, highlighted Leandro Petrokas, Research Director and partner at Quantzed, an analysis house and technology and education company for investors. “There is no prospect of shares returning to R$6, unless there is an exponential transformation in the company, even operating in other product lines. Only and only with reinsurance, it is something very difficult. I have a negative view of the asset”.

following the follow-on, Carlos Daltozo, head of research at Eleven Financial, highlighted that the level of uncertainty for the IRB after capitalization is still high and the turbulent scenario should remain for a few more quarters. “The main question is whether the amount raised in the offer will really solve the situation or if we will see a new call of capital in the not too distant future, if the company continues to burn cash and is again below the minimum regulatory requirements”, says the analyst, which has a neutral recommendation for the asset.

Louise Barsi, Luiz Barsi’s youngest daughter, recently elected to the IRB’s Supervisory Board, highlighted live on August 19 that the company fits into the “portfolio of opportunities”. “Opportunities that, if one day they work, will work very well and pay a lot of dividends. But there is no certainty,” she declared. In addition, she stated that the investment in IRB remains in low allocation due to the high risk. “It’s always the money for the pinga, not the milk”.

The investor pointed out, at the time, the positions in Cielo (CIEL3) and IRB until then did not exceed 3% of her father’s investment portfolio and, while IRB ended up being “more or less the same”, Cielo – Ibovespa share with the highest high in the year – ended up emerging. wanted by InfoMoneyBarsi and Louise preferred not to comment on the issues.

Barsi, in turn, repeatedly criticizes the market’s “shorts” when talking about the recent pressure on IRB shares. In the investor’s view, short operations – bets against stocks – should be prohibited because they cause distortions. Other experts, in turn, believe that short selling is an important tool and helps prices converge to equilibrium.

“The market is made up of supply and demand, and any investor can buy or sell shares short, which is even important to provide liquidity and enable investors to earn money or protect their assets in times of decline”, says Petrokas.

Rodrigo Cohen, CNPI analyst and co-founder of Escola de Investimentos, a financial education company, also cites the case of Squadra, which realized that IRB operations were not compatible with the share price and so set up the “short” operation, not being speculation.

Will Magalu really break?

Other statements by Barsi, some that cause fear among small investors, are also contested in the market. Recently (and repeatedly), the investor has stated that one of the great Brazilian retailers, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), will go bankrupt, as well as a good part of Brazilian e-commerce.

“At least 40 retail companies have failed and the next will fail. Magazine Luiza will one day break. I don’t know when, but it will. I’m not a prophet, I’m speaking in terms of history. Máquina de Vendas and Via (VIIA3) are also hanging,” said Barsi in June, in an interview with the Irmãos Dias podcast. The statement was made when asked when it is time to sell a stock.

Barsi points out that retailers do not have a reliable operation, as these companies are very exposed to economic cycles and their results are easily eroded by inflation. In another interview, at the beginning of the year, he had already mentioned that whoever bought the Magazine Luiza papers acquired a “30-year-old candle”.

“For him [o investidor do Magazine Luiza] recovering this investment will be very difficult. I say this not because of Magalu specifically, but because of the sector. The commerce and retail, electronics and white goods sector has a history [de falências] that makes you very scared”, he pointed out at the time.

Magalu’s shares registered a low tide on the Stock Exchange. Shares are down about 80% in the last twelve months, given the backdrop of heightened competition and sales slowing after a surge in growth fueled by online shopping at a time when mobility restrictions were implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In August, however, the shares accumulated gains of 65%, the second best performance of the Ibovespa.

In addition, despite the difficulties, the company’s bankruptcy scenario is considered distant. Analysts who pore over the company’s numbers do not consider this hypothesis.

“The market has already recognized that the shares were too expensive and punished the papers. From the high of 2021 to the low of this year, the shares are already down 93%”, says Petrokas. “However, going bankrupt would be irreversible, which is exaggerated given that the company has excellent management and several good assets, even if it bumps into the competition”.

On the opposite end of Barsi’s criticism of Magalu, the analyst highlights recent positive macroeconomic signs, such as a stronger-than-expected GDP in the second quarter of this year and a slowdown in inflation, which potentially benefit the segment.

“I don’t see Magalu breaking. I see an environment of high competition, but with a strong management team, although without delivering growth as strong as it was envisioned and achieved for many years. The scenario is troubled, but there is no chance of breaking”, adds the analyst.

In episode #32 of GainDelas, Fabrizio Gueratto, creator of the 1 Billion Financial Education channel, highlighted that Barsi’s statement was “a great force of expression”. Gueratto also pointed out that, at the limit, “all companies will fail at some point”. Bea Aguillar highlighted that she did not see the company in a critical situation in the short term, in an episode also led by Martha Matsumura.

And the FIIs, are they a “vicar’s tale”?

Leaving the stock market and going to real estate funds, Barsi also generated controversy by declaring, in an interview in April to Economic valuethat real estate funds are a “travel’s tale”, which had repercussions on the market.

“Real estate is a conjuring tale. As well as funds in general. Private pension is another trickery,” he said at the time. “Escape from the back. You enrich the fund owners. They charge you an administration fee, a success fee, a performance fee, and I don’t know anyone who has made money from the fund other than the banker.”

At the time, several experts contested the investor’s speech. “Real estate funds are the gateway for investors from fixed income to variable income”, says Raphael Vieira, head of fixed income and partner at the financial consultancy Arton Advisors. For Vieira, the product has proved to be a good option for generating passive income, but it needs to be better understood.

The view that they are bad investments contrasts with the recent performance of FIIs. After suffering for a few months the consequences of the pandemic on the one hand (which limited circulation in offices and shopping malls) and the increase in the Selic rate on the other (which attracted investors to fixed income), real estate funds had, in August, the best performance of the year.

The 5.76% rise in Ifix – the B3 index that gathers more liquid FIIs – last month was mainly influenced by the performance of “brick” funds, which invest directly in real estate. On average, these funds rose by more than 11%, compared with a 3% rise for “paper” funds, which invest in real estate-linked fixed-income securities.

“It was an own goal by Barsi”, says Marcos Baroni, from Suno Research. He highlights the respect for Barsi’s story, but, in this particular case, he challenged the investor. “Real estate funds are dividend vehicles, yes.”

In the midst of Barsi’s views, notoriously about IRB, being contested – at least for the moment – ​​by market agents, what is the lesson for the investor?

Tiago Reis, founder and CEO of Suno Research, highlighted in a recent post on Twitter: “Everyone makes mistakes in investments. Just don’t lose those who don’t invest in stocks. And I recommend that you never invest in a stock because your favorite investor bought it. Buy a stock because it has foundations.”

For Petrokas, what is important for investors is knowing how to calculate risk and how much they can lose, in addition to outlining their investor profile.

Louise Barsi, when commenting on the live IRB, pointed out to what extent to allocate in an action considered risky. “It’s what is enough to make money, but what, if you lose, will have your ego scratched, not your wealth. It is better to have your ego bruised than to have your resources shaken. It’s that percentage that, if it works out, will make a difference, but if it goes wrong, it won’t interfere with your plans in the social security portfolio,” she explained.

