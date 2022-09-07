Iron Maiden stuns São Paulo audience once again with ‘Legacy of the Beast’ | reviews

Iron Maiden completed the second pass Legacy of The Beast Tour for Brazil last Sunday, 4th, in São Paulo, in a breathtaking presentation that filled the Morumbi stadium with thousands of passionate believers.

Even with the insistent cold and drizzle, the crowd in black arrived early at the stadium, which was almost full when the opening band, the Swedes from AVATAR, took the stage at 18:45. In the audience, people of all ages anxiously awaited the start of the grandiose show that has already passed through the country in 2019 and is back, now with tracks from the latest album Senjutsu (2021) on the setlist of classics from the band’s entire discography.

By 8pm, the public already knew what to expect when the volume of “Doctor, Doctor”, from the UFO, went up and the lights went out. It didn’t take long for Iron Maiden to emerge, within the comfortable world of Senjutsu created on stage, with buildings of Japanese architecture on the stage. It is to be hoped that the band’s latest release has won over the most hesitant fans after the three-dimensional experience of the show, with the possibility to see the environment in which the Eddie Samurai was forged. After opening with “Senjutsu”, the audience became increasingly involved in “Stratego” and “The Writing on The Wall”, a great candidate to remain in the setlists of the band’s upcoming tours.

Iron Maiden performs at Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo. Credit: Leca Suzuki

Finished with the news of the new album, Iron Maiden’s concert in São Paulo was everything you could expect from an Iron Maiden concert. With just three songs different from the show three years ago, the British band has traveled through their careers with stunning sets and flames, in a celebration of their trajectory as one of the greatest bands in metal and music.

Even with the repertoire almost identical to that of three years ago and the expected moments of the show – Bruce Dickinson running with the cross in “Sign of the Cross”, using a flamethrower in “Flight of Icarus” and fighting Eddie in “The Trooper”, for example – there’s such an absolute dedication to how each of the six band members perform each song, that it is impossible to consider this show as just one more.

Every detail, from the punctuality to the glorious extravagance of the stage, creates an atmosphere of respect for the band’s legacy and the bond built with the fans, so passionate as to confuse themselves with the faithful in a spiritual trance, singing the lyrics and solos of guitar with an open heart. When complaining about the cold that night before “Blood Brothers”, Dickinson was right to say that the climate in Brazil could change, but the fans didn’t change the feeling they had and, for that, they are grateful.

Just as they did in Rock in Rio and as they will continue to do until they “fall hard on stage”, the group once again showed the reason for having gained so much loyalty and the recipe for longevity at the top: after four decades on the road, the band is still in love with the stages and the fans. that conquered. To say that Iron Maiden’s show was exactly what was expected is still to say that it was an explosive show enough to leave your jaw dropping once again, as it will surely do the next – and the times after too.

See our collaborator's photo gallery Leca Suzuki below.

AVATAR opens Iron Maiden show in São Paulo. Credit: Leca Suzuki
Iron Maiden performs at Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo. Credit: Leca Suzuki

