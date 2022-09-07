Isabella Scherer reports difficulty in routine with twins after discharge from the ICU: “Not even with tranquilizers”

Actress and chef Isabella Scherer reports difficulty in routine with twins after discharge from the ICU; Look

This Tuesday afternoon (6), the actress and chef Isabella Scherer reported his greatest difficulty after the birth of the twins Bento and Mel. The influencer, who was discharged from the ICU on the night of this Monday (5), said that the routine is not easy.

After being admitted to a hospital in São Paulo to stabilize her blood pressure, which became out of control after the birth of her children, she returned home and revealed exhaustion: “I came home last night. It’s fucked up, it’s really tiring. But I’m finally getting back to sleep.” she started in Stories.

“I only managed to really sleep between feedings after I came back from the ICU. Before, I couldn’t do it at all, not even with sedatives. I spent the whole day breastfeeding and sleeping, feeding and sleeping. We are here trying to understand how this routine will be “said Scherer.

The daughter of the former Olympian Fernando SchererO Xuxasaid that breastfeeding, in itself, is being quiet, but very tiring. “Breastfeeding twins is punk. Thank God, I had a lot of ease with breastfeeding, I’m producing a lot of milk. It was my biggest fear, it’s just being really good. . I finish each feeding dehydrated, sleepy, hungry. Then I need to eat and sleep.”

scare

the influencer Isabella Scherer vented and explained to fans why she was missing from social media after the arrival of the twins.

She said she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit after complications discovered shortly after delivery. According to her, a spike in blood pressure caused her to be hospitalized.