Islamic State claims responsibility for Russian embassy attack

KABUL (Reuters) – Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack near the entrance to the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, according to the militant group’s Telegram app channel. people who died when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the embassy entrance, in an explosion that injured 10 other people, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials said.

Police said the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate, in one of the first such attacks since the Taliban took power last year.

“The suicide attacker was recognized before hitting the target and shot by Russian embassy guards,” Mawlawi Sabir, head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that an unknown militant detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the embassy’s consular section at around 10:50 am Kabul time.

“As a result of the attack, two officials of the diplomatic mission were killed and there are also casualties among Afghan citizens,” the ministry said.

The other four dead were Afghan civilians, said Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police.

Russia is one of the few countries to maintain an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. While Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban government, they are in talks with officials about a deal to supply gasoline and other commodities.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan (Unama) condemned the explosion.

“In light of recent events, Unama emphasizes the need for the authorities to actually take steps to ensure the safety of people as well as diplomatic missions,” the UN wrote on Twitter, referring to the Taliban government.