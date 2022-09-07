Businesswoman would have had an affair with actor João Guilherme, youngest son of countryman Leonardo, and was also widely commented on the web about a flirtation with influencer Gkay

Former BBB and businesswoman Bianca Andrade, better known as Boca Rosa, opened her heart and spoke about her single life after the end of her relationship with digital influencer Fred, with whom she has a son. The famous also commented on her bisexuality and even announced that it is available for both men and women. The statements were made during her participation in the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, this Tuesday (6).

Presenters Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme wanted to know how the businesswoman’s love life is going, who after the separation in April of that year, would have had an affair with actor João Guilherme, youngest son of countryman Leonardo. The businesswoman was also heavily commented on the web about a flirtation with influencer Gkay.

Without saying anything, the cat did not hide how she is living this moment: “Guys, I’m single! You can talk to me. It’s a man, it’s a woman… come you too”, she said, uncensored. Also during the chat with the actresses, Boca Rosa spoke about her professional life and told how she manages to reconcile the responsibilities of motherhood.

Sincerely, she did not hide the difficulties she faces to continue her business work and pay attention to little Cris, one year old: “It’s the overload of the modern woman, who owns the company, mother of a baby and is also a woman, so she needs to regain self-esteem and remember who she is and have fun without blaming herself, which is very difficult”she confessed.