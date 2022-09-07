James Webb captures image predicted by Einstein in 1912

In 1912, when Albert Einstein developed the theory of relativity, he also predicted a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing. Basically, the scientist realized that some galaxies could act like a magnifying glass, distorting the light of other objects in space and magnifying them.

Now, the phenomenon has been detected in a new photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The observation was made by an astronomy student, who published the image on his profile on reddit.

In the image, you can see a yellowish ring and a bright blue dot. The blue circle is a galaxy so massive that it warps the space-time around it, functioning as a magnifying glass.

JWST observed an Einstein ring 12 billion light-years away from Earth!! pic.twitter.com/ZYgB9nRALM — Jasmine 🌌🔭 (@astro_jaz) August 31, 2022

Just behind it is the galaxy SPT-S J041839-4751.8, also just called JO418. This system located 12 billion light-years from Earth is represented by the arc of the image. If there were no other galaxy magnifying the object, it would only appear as a small bright dot in the Universe.

This is not the first time that James Webb has recorded the action of gravitational lensing. This is even present in the first photo of the telescope released in July this year.

However, perfectly circular Einstein rings are extremely rare. For the phenomenon to be captured, the galaxies must be perfectly aligned with the observer – in this case, the telescope. In any case, the scientists hope that Webb’s advanced sensors will allow more images like this to be taken in the future.