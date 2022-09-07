Jennifer Lawrence suffered two miscarriages and broke up with her father for politics

One of Hollywood’s leading young actresses, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about a personal issue: she admitted that she suffered two miscarriages and that she cut ties with her father, Gary, because of his political views. The Hunger Games star also said that she intended to terminate her first pregnancy before she spontaneously lost the baby.

In an interview with Vogue magazine in October, the 32-year-old actress recalled that the first incident occurred when she was in her mid-20s. She intended to have the baby, but “suffered the miscarriage alone in Montreal”, Canada. She became pregnant again while filming Netflix’s Don’t Look Up (2021), but lost the baby again and had to undergo surgery to remove dead tissue from her uterus.

The revelation happened because the actress does not conform with the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to withdraw the right to abortion. The state in which Jennifer Lawrence was born, Kentucky, was one of those that chose to ban women from deciding what to do with their pregnancies.

“I remember thinking about a million things while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy,” said the actress, who finally gave birth to her first child in February of this year. “But every second of my life was different. And I wondered: what if I had been forced to do this?”

According to Vogue, the actress’ relationship with her family in Kentucky was already complicated by differences of opinion. After the birth of her son, she tried to rekindle ties with her father, but the Supreme Court decision spoiled any rapprochement for good. “I tried so hard to forgive my father, my family, and try to understand that their situation is different. The information they receive is different. Their lives are different.”

“I’ve tried to get over it, but I can’t. I can’t even. Sorry if I’m releasing this, but I can’t fuck people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States, you need to be a politician. It sucks, politics is killing people.” “I don’t want to criticize my family, but I know many people are in a similar position. How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she questioned.