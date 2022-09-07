Jenny Miranda, daughter of Gretchen, takes on romance with dermatologist

Influencer Jenny Miranda, daughter of Gretchen, is getting to know dermatologist and digital influencer Fabio Gontijo better. The romance started when they met at the doctor’s clinic and later became great friends. Shortly thereafter, the relationship began to strengthen.

“A little over two years ago, I needed a dermatologist and had an appointment at the building where he works, in Belo Horizonte. Fabio started taking care of my skin, my body and we became great friends”, she said in a statement sent to the press on Tuesday afternoon (06).

In 2021, still as friends, the dermatologist prepared a birthday party for the influencer. “After that we started talking more, we always had a lot of affection and respect. He was always very considerate of me. We were single, we started seeing each other more and it worked, it’s working so far,” said Jenny, who added that she doesn’t want to be recognized just for marriages.

At 33 years old, she has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram. Fabio Gontijo, in addition to being a dermatologist, is a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology. He was also in charge of the two seasons of the program “A Melhor Versão”, shown on TV Band Minas.