João Gomes apologizes after political demonstration at Rock in Rio

Singer João Gomes was present at one of the biggest music festivals in Brazil, Rock in Rio, last Sunday, ). During his presentation, the singer shouted against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On video, you can see João Gomes starting the phrase “Hey Bolsonaro…” and letting the audience complete.

After the repercussion of what happened, the singer apologized for the political demonstration on his social networks. “I made a mistake and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never mention”, posted the singer.

I made a mistake and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never name. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I’m a lifelong learner — João Gomes (@joaogomescantor) September 6, 2022 About the subject







Joao Gomes do RIR

João Gomes’ debut at Rock In Rio took place in the early hours of Monday, 5th, after Justin Bieber’s concert. He performed at Arena Itaú, sharing the stage with Pedro Sampaio. In the presentation, in addition to taking the piseiro to the Festival for the first time, he made a point of highlighting the origins. In addition to singing the song “Qui nem Jiló”, by Luiz Gonzaga, he highlighted his home state, Pernambuco. “Just as I’m opening the door for many who will sing here in the Northeast”, he concluded. (with information from Giselly Correa Barata/ Special for O POVO)

Life & Art Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. Content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker. Check out the podcast by clicking here



Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags