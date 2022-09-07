Jonathan unmasks Regina and Leonardo in Face and Courage | come around

They are taken by surprise with the information that the formula as it is does not serve the interests of the arms industry, that is, the criminals have a material that does not work.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Regina (Mel Lisboa) and Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) react to the discovery of Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) — Photo: TV Globo
The scientist tells them about the fact and shows that he knows that the couple made a lot of money from the deal.
“I don’t even have the modification of the formula. It was lost. The formula you gave to the war industry does not serve their interests.”
Regina pretends not to understand, asks if her husband is aware of what is being said and he denies any relationship with the buyers, accusing the researcher of being delusional.
“Clarice was suspicious of you from the beginning, Leonardo. Since you threw the briefcase from the helicopter, in the middle of nowhere! How long are you going to continue with this lie?”, counters Jonathan, who tells the couple that Ítalo also knows that the formula is incomplete.
“Italo. It’s good that no one else knows anything about it. For your own good”, says Leonardo.
Jonathan sees the sentence as a threat and makes it clear that Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) is with them in the transaction:
“Tell Danilo, your partner, that he sold a pig in a poke to the guys.”
The scenes will air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 7/9, of Cara e Courage.
Rico tries to explain why Lou can’t attend the intelligence room meetings. Jonathan reveals to Leonardo and Regina that the formula they delivered to foreign buyers is incomplete. Margareth shows Leonardo and Regina the results of her research in the laboratory. Paulo makes a discovery about Ítalo and makes Marcela suspicious. Andrea introduces Olivia to Bob. She is shocked to find that Duarte poses as a rich American. Olivia makes an excuse to Andrea and leaves. Pat and Moa are surprised to see Ítalo and Anita together.
