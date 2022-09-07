Journalist says he was the target of aggression and racism at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Journalist Marcelo Manso, 36, denounced on his social media that he was the target of aggression and racism at Arena Itaú Tik Tok, in Rock in Rio, on Sunday (5). The organization of the event denies it and said that he was removed from the event and had his credential taken because he invaded a restricted area.

But, according to Marcelo, he only accessed the place because he was guided. After the concert by singer João Gomes, he tried to leave the space, he was then indicated by a door that took him to a container area. Still lost, he would have grabbed a beer from a local fridge and kept trying to leave.

At that moment, a man would have appeared attracting Marcelo’s attention.

“He already came pushing me, calling me a rogue. He said he had credentials, that he was covering the event, but he kept insulting me, saying I was shit,” the journalist said.

Marcelo says that he took out his cell phone to record the situation and that at that moment the man called security. One of them would have given him a blow known as a rear naked choke, and the man would have taken his credential and forced him to unlock his cell phone to erase the records of the confusion.

“At that time, they said: ‘Either unlock it or we’ll erase you’. I was desperate, wondering what they would do to me. I was trying to unlock it, but the password was wrong, I was nervous. That’s when they started saying that the cell phone shouldn’t even be mine, that I must have stolen it, that I didn’t have the face to have a cell phone like that”, he remembers.

Marcelo says that at one point he managed to unlock the device, and men erased the records made, including from the cloud.

“I was attacked, the target of racism, threatened and my privacy was invaded. I never imagined such a thing would happen. I’ve suffered racism, but never with aggression. I am scared and unable to sleep,” she says.

the journalist registered the case as a bodily injury at the 19th DP, in Tijuca, and stated that he intends to represent against the author of the fact. He also took a forensic examination at the IML.

Asked if he was contacted by the organizers of the event, Marcelo said yes, but that he was accused of having disrespected the rules of the press manual. He says he tried to explain that he accessed the place by mistake.

The g1 also contacted the Rock in Rio press office, which stated in a note that:

“Rock in Rio repudiates any form of manifestation of racism, discrimination and prejudice, but clarifies that the editor of the Portal Mais Brasil vehicle, Marcelo Manso, had to be removed by the production team from a restricted backstage area that he invaded in the early hours of the night. on the 5th, around 2 am, entering the container of one of the stage directors”, says an excerpt from the document, alleging that the security team was not called.

“At the time of the incident, Marcelo Manso verbally attacked the 74-year-old event director and had his credential withheld. Rock in Rio is taking the appropriate legal measures”, concludes the document.

The Itaú team expressed itself through a tweet and said that it would try to better understand what happened in the case.

Marcelo denies this version and says that the dream of covering Rock in Rio turned into a nightmare.