Justin Bieber cancels show in SP and only keeps Rock in Rio

Justin Bieber canceled the shows he would do in São Paulo, on the 14th and 15th, at Allianz Parque. The Justice World Tour performances scheduled for Chile and Argentina are also suspended. No new dates have been announced and there is no prediction of when the tour will resume.

Due to health issues, the artist was advised to preserve himself after the show at Rock in Rio. He returned shortly after the performance to the United States.

Justin Bieber has been closely monitored by a healthcare team. According to the column, the artist considered canceling the performance in the country, and Rock in Rio created a task force to meet the star’s needs for the show to take place.

The column had already reported last week the possibility of canceling shows by the Canadian singer. After South America, the artist was expected to perform in South Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania by the end of the year. By June, he had already canceled 14 shows due to health concerns, related to Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, in the United States and Canada.

In 2020, Justin Bieber had announced that he had Lyme disease. Lyme disease currently has no cure, and it can reach serious stages if it affects the central nervous system. Treatment is with antibiotics.

In a documentary released at the end of January 2020, Justin revealed that dealing with the diagnosis caused a depression that affected his self-esteem and living with family and friends. “It might not seem very difficult for some people to just get out of bed in the morning, but it’s been difficult for me,” he said.

official announcements

T4F reported to the press that “due to artist Justin Bieber’s personal issues and completely beyond T4F’s control, the Justice World Tour has been suspended. We will soon release additional information regarding the procedure for refunding or maintaining tickets to ticket holders.”

Justin Bieber’s official statement:

“Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.

After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and staff, I headed to Europe in an effort to continue the tour. I did six live shows, but it cost me a lot. Last weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and gave my all to people in Brazil.

After leaving the stage, exhaustion took over me and I realized that I need to make my health a priority now. So I’m taking a break from touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better.

I am so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.

Thank you for your prayers and support through all of this! Love you all!”