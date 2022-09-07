Justin Bieber suspends concerts in São Paulo for health reasons: “I need time” – Who

+



Justin Bieber, who performed at Rock in Rio last Sunday (4), suspended concerts scheduled in São Paulo, on September 14 and 15. The information was confirmed this Tuesday (6) by the producer T4F.

He has suspended shows in Latin America, including Chile and Argentina, for mental health reasons. In a letter to fans, Bieber opened up about his facial paralysis and said he gave it his all to perform at the festival.

“Earlier this year, I made public my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of Justice Tour“, began Bieber.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and staff, I headed to Europe in an effort to continue the tour. I did six live shows, but it cost me a lot. Last weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave my all to people in Brazil. After leaving the stage, exhaustion took over me and I realized that I need to make my health a priority now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better. I’m so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.”

There is no information about suspensions for the remainder of the tour. Bieber has dates scheduled in South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Israel, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Portugal, Spain, UK, and more countries. The last date of Justice Tour is on March 25, 2023 in Poland.

“We will soon release additional information about the ticket refund or maintenance procedure for ticket holders. To fans who purchased tickets and were eagerly waiting to see their idol, we share the frustration. We are together and hope to have Bieber back in São Paulo as soon as possible. before,” the T4F statement said.

To come to the festival, the singer made requirements such as an ice bath and 12 dressing rooms, to accommodate his team of more than 70 people, according to Rock in Rio backstage coordinator Ingrid Berger.