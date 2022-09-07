Justin Bieber: Understand diseases that made him cancel the show – 09/07/2022 – Illustrated

Justin Bieber canceled the shows he would do in São Paulo next week after performing at Rock in Rio this weekend. Canceling, he says, is to take care of his own health.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Bieber highlighted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes facial paralysis. She, however, is not the only health problem of the singer. Remember, below, what the star has faced.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when an outbreak of shingles, a disease related to the same virus that causes chickenpox, affects a nerve in the face near the ears and causes paralysis in some areas of the face.

In July, Bieber shared a video on social media after postponing shows in North America to explain to fans how the syndrome affected his face. He tried to smile and wink to show followers how the right side of his face didn’t move. “As you can see, this eye isn’t blinking. I can’t smile on this side. This nostril doesn’t move, so there’s total paralysis on this side,” he said.

mononucleosis

In early 2020, shortly before releasing the album “Changes”, Bieber revealed that he has mononucleosis, caused by a virus that stays forever in the person’s body. Some of the symptoms are extreme fatigue, fever, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

Lyme disease

The star also said in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which causes red spots on the skin, fever, muscle aches, joint swelling and even brain and nerve complications.

Depression

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you feel overwhelmed with your life, your past, work, responsibilities, emotions, family, finances and your relationships,” Bieber posted on Instagram in 2019.

The singer wrote an account of depression, drug use and the difficulty of becoming a star at a very young age, saying that he was already a millionaire at 18, but that even “with lots of money, clothes, cars, achievements, awards”, did not feel fulfilled.