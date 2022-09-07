Larissa Manoela opens the game about rivalry with Jade Picon

Larissa Manoela spoke out after the controversy that arose in the first days of Rock in Rio, held this past weekend. The actress reportedly refused to take a picture. with Jade Picon at the festival, and raised rumors on social media.

In an interview with the program TV Fame, from RedeTV!, the Globo actress denied speculation on the subject. “I don’t even know what controversy this is. I imagined it would come to light, but the truth is that we have so much information here, and I didn’t know it was with her”she started.

“It turned out that the information leaked, people started saying that I had ignored it, I didn’t want to take a picture with her. The truth is that when Rock in Rio ended, we went back together in the van. Is it over there [Jade Picon] was on Twitter, I replied. I think the important thing is that female rivalry between us doesn’t work.”said Larissa Manoela.

According to information published by the Extra newspaper, on the day of the controversy, the photographers asked Larissa to approach Jade so that the two could take a picture. However, André Luiz Frambach’s girlfriend showed to be confused and asked: “With whom?”. After receiving the reply twice, she turned her back and went to another location.

