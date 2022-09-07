Larissa Manoela talks about creative idleness and female rivalry: “sad that they still try to diminish a woman to praise another” | celebrities

Larissa Manoela attended a beauty event with fashionista production this Tuesday afternoon (06.09), in Rio de Janeiro. Wearing a Youse look, a brand owned by her friend Flavia Pavanelli, she arrived attracting flashes with glasses and a designer bag (Balenciaga, with an estimated price of R$19,000) for a beauté talk. In the action, in addition to facing the lenses, she also won the company of model Maju Araújo for photos.

Before taking the stage, Larissa had an exclusive chat with Glam about how she takes advantage of the rest days after the intense routine of the soap opera “Além da Illusion” and how she sees her name in the midst of controversy as the most recent, which put her, through repercussion, supposedly against Jade Picon.

2 of 7 Larissa Manoela — Photo: Glamor Brasil Larissa Manoela — Photo: Glamor Brasil

“I like to use my public maturity over these years, which people have followed, to continue speaking the same discourse: female rivalry is something outdated. United, joining our forces, our power… that’s what makes us It’s sad to see that people still try to diminish a woman to praise another”, he answered directly about how he receives controversies linked to other female names.

“It’s not like that with me: I’m part of a generation of girls who appreciate it, I have a very direct contact with the public that is on social networks, influential, powerful, entrepreneurial girls, owners of themselves. The best we do is to be able to remove any doubts about it and not leave room for fake news, interrupting something that does not meet what I believe is empathy, love, praising others and especially women. I like to keep everything very clear, to undo any kind of rumor that takes some proportion that doesn’t make sense,” she pointed out.

3 of 7 Larissa Manuela — Photo: Glamor Larissa Manuela — Photo: Glamor

After a season of traveling in Europe, the artist also opened up about how she has been enjoying the season off-screen after the end of her last work: “I think it’s nice when we can breathe new air, it was a lot of fun. I came back here missing my boyfriend, wanting to enjoy the free time that we get between schedules. I can’t sit still, I use my free time in a very productive way, I like to always be challenging myself, trying new things. I’ve been dedicating myself to the practice of yoga, train now that I have a super fitness partner too!”, she said excitedly.

He also insisted on reinforcing that the break doesn’t last long depending on his will: “Soon I’ll start my next film, at the intense pace that I love too! I can’t stay idle for so long.”

About the care routine, she said that the more busy the schedule, the greater the whim. “We end up intensifying everything: as there is more work, I have to be more careful too. I always say that mental health is the basis for taking everything in the best possible way. feeling good, a little bit of our self-esteem comes from there, it makes a difference”, he reported.

4 of 7 Larissa Manoela and Majú Araújo — Photo: Publicity Larissa Manoela and Majú Araújo — Photo: Disclosure

5 of 7 Larissa Manuela and Maju Araujo — Photo: Glamor Larissa Manuela and Maju Araujo — Photo: Glamor

6 of 7 Close up on the Balenciaga bag — Photo: Disclosure Close-up on Balenciaga bag — Photo: Disclosure