Lawyer wants to condemn Raul Seixas for the murder of ‘prince’ victim of Air France accident

A very unusual (and delusional) petition was filed by a lawyer from Paraná at the Criminal Court of the municipality of Marechal Cândido Rondon. In it, the author asks the Justice to condemn the deceased singer, musician and composer Raul Seixas, who would be responsible for the death of Pedro Luís Orleans e Bragança, a descendant of the Brazilian imperial family who lost his life in the tragic fall of the flight. 447, from Air France, which left Rio de Janeiro for Paris, on June 1, 2009.

If it wasn’t enough to blame the genius artist of our music for a death caused in a plane crash that killed 227 other people, the accident happened 20 years after Raulzito left us, in 1989.

If the reader expects a weird plot, but with some “logic” within the delirium developed in the lawyer’s narrative, he is wrong. The argument contained in the petition is a mixture of disconnected facts and others that are totally unreasonable.

The man who filed the lawsuit claims to be a descendant of a German nobleman who came to live in Brazil more than 100 years ago, which would somehow link him to the victim of the plane crash, who was a descendant of Dom Pedro II. He calls himself a musician and would have received a professional record in the category in 2002, precisely with the number 1989, which is the year of Raul Seixas’ death.

Shortly before he died that year, the author of ‘Maluco Beleza’ performed at a concert in Ponta Grossa, the lawyer’s hometown. He says that he related all these “facts” and came to this conclusion as a counselor and director of the Order of Musicians of Paraná.

The city chosen to file the lawsuit, Marechal Cândido Rondon, according to the plaintiff, was chosen because Raul performed there in 1976. According to his arguments, any city where the musician performed could be considered jurisdiction. for your request for the condemnation of the mythical artist.

In the introduction to his petition, the lawyer brags about having received the informal title of “Dinosaur of Rock”, for having worked in this musical segment for more than 25 years. He also says things about using the name of rock bands collaboratively to keep the profits from exploiting a brand, which makes him ask the judge that the defunct Canadian band Rush (don’t ask what that has to do with with the death of the prince and the guilt of Raul) grant him such rights to “thus cease the spiritual effects on the pilots of airplanes”.

Finally, the unusual action requests that Raul Seixas be summoned to manifest “in his corresponding spiritual plane”.