Leaked model is not 100% faithful to the one presented to the directors

The new Fluminense uniform, in maroon, ended up “leaking” on social media this Monday (6). Scheduled for release at the end of September, the uniform ended up having a photo published by a fan who had access. According to the newspaper “O Globo”, the shirt is different from the one presented to the councilors at the Salão Nobre do Fluminense.

The site spoke to people who saw the shirt and they said the burgundy is a little darker than what’s pictured. There are details of the shirt that also do not appear well in the image, such as collar, sleeve and pattern, but the uniform is very similar to the one presented to the counselors.

(Photo: reproduction twitter)

Last Tuesday, the model was presented to the Deliberative Council and was unanimously approved. This will be the last line launch by Umbro, the club’s sports equipment supplier, for this season. The shirt will have a V collar and the badge will be the same as the uniform commemorating the club’s 120th anniversary – inspired by the first in the club’s history.

This will be Fluminense’s fourth release of the season. Fluminense already presented the tricolor shirt in April and in May the white one. In July, in celebration of the club’s 120th anniversary, a special white and gray kit was launched.