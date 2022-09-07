Leticia Spiller’s husband counters attacks on his appearance

Letícia Spiller’s husband, Pablo Vares, 32, from Uruguay, spoke about the attacks he received because of his appearance. On a social network, the artist rebutted a user’s comment about his teeth.

“How about each one taking care of their own life, huh? I take care of my teeth, they are naturally yellow and a little crooked. So what? Now, if one day I think this is a problem, thank God it’s easy solution. As for your problem of meddling in other people’s lives, difficult, see…”, he said, in a video posted on Instagram.

In another comment about his teeth being yellow in a post about his first album, he made a video to vent. “She just made one observation, fair enough. But it makes me reflect on patterns of thought and action in our society where appearance takes precedence over content,” he said.

Also according to the musician, he wrote about people focusing on their appearance instead of paying attention to their work. “In the video I explain how, after 14 years of battles (9 playing in the streets, perpetuating an ancient craft, offering free access to art and culture for all) I finally managed to schedule the recording of my first album, which features an orchestra symphony. Art, culture, overcoming? I talk about that in the video. With as much observation as possible, she decided to observe my teeth. Which is valid but without relevance to the subject”.

“Now, does it need to be relevant to comment? Not really. But what is the value to our lives of spending time on irrelevant actions? Do our actions need to have value? Not really but then we consciously decide to have a life full of irrelevant and worthless actions “With all the potential that a brilliant, educated mind like this has? I thought it was better to go the other way,” he added.

Pablo is Uruguayan based in Brazil and is a musician, composer and musical director. Furthermore, he also performs as a street artist. On the social network, he shows photos and videos of his presentations, among them in the south of Rio de Janeiro and in São Paulo.

“Nine years on the street. A millenary profession! I won’t give it up, with the participation of the freight guys and bus finishing”, he commented.

He recently released his first album, which features a symphony orchestra, and uses his Instagram to promote his work. Pablo and Leticia have been together for six years.