List of states with the cheapest gasoline in Brazil released

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Gasoline, over the last few months, has gone through consecutive price reductions. According to the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis), in August, the value of the fuel reached R$ 5.25, which corresponds to a drop of 6.4%, the lowest level since last year. .

Some factors, such as the fixing of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) ceiling on fuels and Petrobras’ announcements of a reduction for refineries, influenced the price of gasoline.

Given this scenario, the ANP released a list of the states where gasoline is cheaper in the country. The research used as a basis the prices charged at 29 service stations throughout Brazil. Check out:

Amapá: BRL 4.84;

Sergipe: R$ 4.96;

Goiás: R$ 5.02;

Federal District: R$ 5.03;

Mato Grosso do Sul: R$ 5.07;

Rio Grande do Sul: R$ 5.11;

São Paulo: BRL 5.13.

In contrast, the most expensive gasoline was found in the following states:

Acre: R$ 5.78;

Roraima: BRL 5.71;

Amazon: BRL 5.54.

Reduction in the price of gasoline

The reduction in the price of gasoline, as mentioned earlier, is due to a number of different factors.

The first one is the fixing of the ICMS ceiling on fuels, established by the Federal Government. According to the legislation, the rate applicable to gasoline and ethanol cannot exceed 18%. Most states applied a rate above 20% for collection.

In Rio de Janeiro, for example, this rate reached 32%. After the government’s determination, the rate dropped to 18%.

Another factor still related to the Federal Government is the exemption from taxes on fuel. PIS/Cofins and similar ones were reset.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

In addition, Petrobras recently announced the fourth consecutive drop in the price of gasoline since July.

The state-owned company’s pricing policy is based on international quotations. In recent weeks, the price of a barrel of oil has decreased, which has led the oil company to follow the same path, in order to maintain parity with the foreign market.

cheapest ethanol

The ANP survey also pointed out that ethanol is cheaper across the country. The average price is around R$ 3.84, a reduction of 3.51% in the analyzed period.

However, it is worth mentioning that, with the reductions in the price of gasoline, it is more advantageous, in most states, to opt for petroleum derivatives than for biofuels. This is because ethanol has lower combustion power when compared to gasoline.

Image: prakob / shutterstock.com