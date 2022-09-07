Live, Deolane Bezerra pins Sergio Moro at ‘A Fazenda’

posted on 06/09/2022 15:50



On July 14, lawyer and digital influencer Deolane Bezerra was the subject of a search and seizure warrant – (credit: Reproduction / Instagram @dra.deolanebezerra)

the reality The farm released, this Tuesday (6/9), the names of six participants of the 14th edition of the Record TV program and among those announced is Dr. Deolane Bezerra. At the press conference, the new pawn began to cause a stir.

At the live press conference with journalists, lawyer Deolane Bezerra took the opportunity to stab former judge and current Senate candidate Sergio Moro (União Brasil).

Asked about the investigation in which her name is involved, Deolane cited the case of Moro.

“Everyone is open to investigation, we’re here for that. Sergio Moro was searched and apprehended at his house, can you imagine Deolane? We’re here,” he said.

understand the case

On July 14, lawyer and digital influencer Deolane Bezerra was the subject of a search and seizure warrant. During the operation, police officers from the 27th Precinct of São Paulo seized a Porsche, valued at about R$ 1 million, a Land Rover Evoque, seven notebooks with notes, four notebooks, accounting notes, two Rolex watches and two brand watches. Bvulgari and an iPhone cell phone.

Like other celebrities, she was investigated in the investigation that investigates the performance of the company Betzord, which presents itself as an initiative of “sports investments”, but operates in the segment of online gambling and betting, for having advertised for the site and , in the case of the lawyer, having received sponsorship for a party that took place in mid-2021.