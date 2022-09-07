Lotofcil 2610: know the rules of the special contest of Independence – Nacional

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, the total collection of Lotofcil da Independência in 2021 closed at R$ 517,424,717.50.
The numbers calculated in the 2320 contest were 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25
To compete for the R$ 180 million, the participant selects 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 and hopes that 15 are drawn.
Lotofcil’s simple 15-number game costs BRL 2.50 and the player 1 probability at 3,268,760.
The most expensive, with 20 dozen, costs R$ 38,760.00, but offers 15,504 different combinations.
At Lotofcil, tickets have a minimum price of R$10.00 and a maximum price of R$38,760.00. The shares are traded for R$3.00 to R$387.60, depending on the number of dozens.
See the table of values below:
How to bet on 2022?
Players can bet both on lottery houses and on Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.
Online payment is made via credit card, with combos of at least BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00. Whoever joins the cake can only make the purchase in person.
Prize redemption
Lotofcil prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.
If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).
Prizes paid in Lotofcil da Independencia
2021 – BRL 159.1 million
Contest 2320, 57 bets, BRL 2,791,889.55
2020 – BRL 124.9 million
2030 Contest, 50 bets, BRL 2,499,998.20
2019 – BRL 99.5 million
Contest 1861, 33 bets, BRL 3,014,770.55
2018 – BRL 91.7 million
Contest 1708, 33 bets, BRL 2,778,857.60
2017 – BRL 88.5 million
Contest 1557, 15 bets, BRL 5,905,591.00
2016 – BRL 82.2 million
Contest 1408, 10 bets, BRL 8,227,506.94
2015 – BRL 89.6 million
Contest 1255, 51 bets, BRL 1,757,073.66
2014 – BRL 78.3 million
Contest 1102, 43 bets, BRL 1,821,021.77
2013 – BRL 73 million
Contest 952, 66 bets, BRL 1,107,491.15
2012 – BRL 43 million
Contest 800, 14 bets, BRL 3,072,441.79