Lotofcil 2610: know the rules of the special contest of Independence – Nacional

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, the total collection of Lotofcil da Independência in 2021 closed at R$ 517,424,717.50.

The numbers calculated in the 2320 contest were 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

To compete for the R$ 180 million, the participant selects 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 and hopes that 15 are drawn.

Lotofcil’s simple 15-number game costs BRL 2.50 and the player 1 probability at 3,268,760.

The most expensive, with 20 dozen, costs R$ 38,760.00, but offers 15,504 different combinations.