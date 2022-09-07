Low adherence leads Saúde to extend the National Vaccination Campaign

In another attempt to encourage the immunization of children and adolescents, the Ministry of Health has extended, until the 30th of this month, the National Vaccination Campaign that focuses on infantile paralysis. In a letter sent this Monday (5) by the folder to state and municipal health secretaries, the Ministry says that the measure was motivated by the low adherence of the population to the campaign. Only 34% of the 1- to 4-year-old target audience had the polio vaccine.

“The National Immunization Program continues to warn about the importance and benefit of vaccinating the target audience of campaigns to maintain the elimination of poliomyelitis, since the disease remains a political, national and international priority, and eradication will only be possible through global efforts, and due to the need to protect children and adolescents against vaccine-preventable diseases and, respectively, improve vaccination coverage”, highlights the document.

Brazil has been considered a polio-free country since 1994, but with low vaccination adherence, doctors warn of the risks of the disease returning, especially after new cases are reported abroad, in countries such as the United States and Israel. Brazil continues with the goal of immunizing 95% of a total of 14.3 million children.

vaccines

There are 18 immunization agents available across the country against various diseases and, therefore, another objective of the action is to also vaccinate adolescents under 15 years of age, according to the National Vaccination Calendar.

In addition to VIP (inactivated polio vaccine), 17 vaccines are available for use in children and adolescents up to 15 years of age. The vaccines of the National Vaccination Calendar, available for updating the card, are: hepatitis A and B; penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B); 10 valent pneumococcal; HRV (human rotavirus vaccine); meningococcal C (conjugated); OPV (oral polio vaccine); yellow fever; MMR (measles, rubella, mumps); tetraviral (measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox); DTP (triple bacterial); chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (human papillomavirus).

Also available for adolescents are the HPV vaccines, dT (dual adult); yellow fever; MMR, hepatitis B, dTpa and meningococcal ACWY (conjugated).

According to the Ministry of Health, all immunizers that are part of the National Immunization Program (PNI) are safe and are registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The vaccination campaign coincides with the immunization against covid-19, which is ongoing. According to the Ministry, vaccines against covid-19 can be administered simultaneously or with any interval with the others on the National Calendar, in the population from 3 years of age.