Lucas Leto, Marcelo from ‘Pantanal’, is spotted with the director at Rock in Rio; The actor had an affair with Ícaro Silva

Lucas Leto succeeds in the role of Marcelo in ‘wetland‘, and the actor became one of the biggest revelations of the year. The actor is reserved in the social networks and doesn’t usually talk about his personal life. However, the artist allowed himself to appear in clicks next to a new affair. The global appeared in photos accompanied by Marcelo Bahia Sacramento.

Marcelo is known for being the artistic director of the record label and production company Batekoo. In one of the works, the professional had the chance to direct the video for “I saw you on the street” by singer Silva in collaboration with Marina Sena. The lovebirds were clicked,* on the Rock City, last Sunday*, and in some of the images, the couple appears alongside friends. It is important to mention that Lucas and Marcelo have not yet assumed any kind of relationship.

It is worth remembering that Lucas has already lived a romance with Ícaro Silva, current villain of the seven o’clock soap operaface and courage”. In a recent interview with gshow, Leto told how he started his artistic career. “I started when I was 12, after asking my mother a lot to put me in the theater. My grandmother who made me like art because, as a child, she always took me to museums and theater shows. My parents were always my greatest supporters. I remember the audience often empty and the two of them there watching me, believing in me. My whole family, in fact. I’m very privileged for that“, he recalls.

In the conversation, the actor talked about how he intends to motivate young people to follow the dreams. “Right now, my biggest dream is to encourage other young people to discover that they are capable of anything, just as theater did to me.”, he reiterated. “People recognize me on the streets and it’s really cool and funny. Sometimes I hear: ‘It’s the boy from the soap opera! He is the son of Tenorio!’ And there are still those people who have shame talk, and I make a point of opening a smile because I know what it’s like to be a fan and be shy.“, finished.