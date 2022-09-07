Ludmilla explains spending of R$ 2 million on the festival

Ludmilla will perform on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio on the 11th, the last day of the festival. The singer invested R$ 2 million in the show – which has everything to be the presentation “of her life”, at least until now.

Lucas Pasin, columnist for splashrevealed that the artist made a change on stage, which will feature a large catwalk.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Rock in Rio for a long time, since I started doing a big show with a band. In 2019, I was invited by the Sunset Stage, but not to do a show of my own. I had seven minutes to sing with Funk Orchestra, as well as other funk singers,” Lud said in an interview with Quem.

“For the first time, there’s a Brazilian as the headliner of the Sunset Stage and that’s why it’s been so special. I’m dedicating myself a lot and spending millions. everything very good spends a lot, like a good music producer [Rafael Castilhol] and a good band. Everything good has its price.”

Although she still maintains the mystery about the setlist, she confesses the focus on Numanice, her pagoda project.

“It’s my darling at the moment. I wanted to bring something different and my brand in this segment, which was completely dominated by men. It brought this more pop, R&B and feminine side. I’m very happy with the success”, he said.

Among the guests of “Numanice 2” is Marília Mendonça, with whom Lud sings Insônia. She revealed that the song had been recorded for a half year.