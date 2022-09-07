Luisa Mell is impressed with Juliette’s reaction to the controversy and vents

The controversy involving Luisa Mel and Juliette Freire got a new chapter. The activist decided to respond to the video that the former BBB made involving the criticism she received from the animal protector for now taking care of purebred dogs.

In a new post on Instagram, Mell released an excerpt from the live that Juliette did to explain why she didn’t adopt dogs and didn’t spare praise for the BBB 2021 winner.

“That’s why we love you, Juliette, always ready to talk. Sensitive, human, empathetic and sower of peace! I’m sure your furry children will conquer your heart more and more every day.“, commented the presenter.

Luisa Mell also highlighted: “So you will increasingly understand the injustice and evil that exists in our relationship with these sensitive, intelligent beings and partners in our journey here on this planet. Certainly your encouragement of adoption can make a huge difference in the lives of many animals!”

In the comments, netizens again criticized the activist for her stance with Freire. “There are several purebred dogs to be adopted, but each one has the right to do what he wants”commented one person.

“I didn’t expect less, she is very empathetic”, secured another. “So instead of ‘attacking’ her in stories, you could have called or texted her and fixed it without a cookie!“, fired a third follower.

Juliette Freire hits Luisa Mell

It is worth remembering that the singer countered the activist and apologized if she influenced someone with her behavior. The famous, however, pointed out that her first contact with animals took place last year, shortly after winning the reality show.

The artist said that, at the time, the owner of the animals did not want to donate them to her, until she changed her mind. The former BBB said she was aware that “the best option is always to adopt”, and pointed out that she has already adopted “street dogs several times”.

“I really fell in love and I was ashamed. I was sad because I was ashamed, like I had done something wrong. And unfortunately I can’t make everything perfect. And it’s not bad for me to fall in love with a dog”he added.