Lula 43% X 37% Bolsonaro

Search PowerDate held from the 4th to the 6th of September shows a picture of stability in the voting intentions for the presidential succession. According to the survey, in the 1st round, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 43% and Jair Bolsonaro, 37%. There is an advantage of 6 percentage points in favor of Lula.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 8%; Simone Tebet (MDB), 5%. The pedestrian kept the score from a week earlier. The emedebista oscillated 1 point up, within the poll’s margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Eymael (DC), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) did not had enough mentions to score.

At the time the survey was recorded, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) had not yet barred the candidacies of Jefferson and Marçal. Therefore, the 2 names were tested in the survey.

The result indicates a 2nd round in the presidential elections. Lula, today, has 46% of the so-called valid votes – those granted to one of the candidates, excluding white and null votes. To win in the 1st round, the PT must have at least 50% +1 of the valid votes.

The numbers show the pre-September 7 electoral scenario. President Jair Bolsonaro summoned supporters to rallies to commemorate the bicentennial of Independence. Go in person to Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, at 8:30 am, and to Copacabana, in Rio, at 3:00 pm.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 4 to 6, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-03760/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

The picture has variations in specific demographic segments. O drive highlights, considering the votes in the 1st round simulation:

sex – Lula has an advantage against Bolsonaro among women (46% X 29%). Among men, the president scores 46% against 40% for the PT;

– Lula has an advantage against Bolsonaro among women (46% X 29%). Among men, the president scores 46% against 40% for the PT; age – “no vote” rate is 8% – with 6% white/null + 2% who do not know– among those aged 16 to 24. In this group, Lula has 39% and Bolsonaro, 35%;

– “no vote” rate is 8% – with 6% white/null + 2% who do not know– among those aged 16 to 24. In this group, Lula has 39% and Bolsonaro, 35%; schooling – Lula rises to 49% among those who attended elementary school;

– Lula rises to 49% among those who attended elementary school; family income – in families that receive up to 2 salaries, the score is Lula 47% X 33% Bolsonaro. In those who earn more than 5 salaries, Bolsonaro rises to 44%.

Lula has a 17-point advantage over Bolsonaro in the Northeast. In the other 4 regions, there is a technical tie, considering the margin of error for each of these locations (the general margin of error is 2 points, but it rises in specific demographic strata).



PoderData stratifies the voting intention to assess how each candidate scores in specific groups. Each segment has its margin of error, greater than 2 pp of the total data set – as fewer interviews are considered, the accuracy is lower

Lula continues to lead the dispute between Catholics, and Bolsonaro, among evangelicals.

Bolsonaro’s advantage among the evangelical electorate shows signs of having expanded in the last 2 months. Read below the historical curves of voting intentions of Lula and Bolsonaro in the 1st round among Catholics and among evangelicals.

O PowerDate also tested a scenario of direct conflict between Lula and Bolsonaro in the 2nd round. Click here to learn more.

POWERDATA

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what is the real trend of this moment

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 4 to 6, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of cross variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-03760/2022.