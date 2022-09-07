Lula has 40.2% against 36.4% for Bolsonaro, says Paraná Pesquisa

In the last survey, the PT had 41.3% against 37.1% for the Chief Executive – a technical tie within the margin of error.

Research carried out by Paraná Pesquisas, released this Tuesday (6.Sep.2022), shows the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) with 40.2% of voting intentions in the 1st round. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 36.4%. They are technically tied within the margin of error (2.2 pp).

In the last search, released at the end of AugustPT had 41.3% against 37.1% for the Chief Executive – a technical tie between the 2 within the margin of error (2.2 pp).

The survey surveyed 2,020 voters from August 31 to September 5, 2022. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The registration in TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is BR-09446/2022. The research cost R$ 50,000.00 and was paid for with own resources. Here’s the intact of the survey (689 KB).

Following Lula and Bolsonaro are:

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 7.3% (in the last survey, he had 7.7% of voting intentions);

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 4.1% (in the last survey, she had 2.4% of voting intentions);

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) –0.6% (in the last survey, she had 0.1% of voting intentions);

Pablo Marçal (Pros) – 0.5%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) – 0.3%;

Felipe D’Ávila (New) – 0.3%;

Sofia Manzano (PCB) –0.1%;

Roberto Jefferson (PTB) -0.1%;

(PTB) -0.1%; Leonardo Pericles (UP) –0.1%; and

Eymael (DC) – 0%;

Blanks and nulls are 5.8%. Do not know or did not answer correspond to 4.2%.

the candidacy of Roberto Jefferson (PTB) was barred by the TSE on Thursday (September 1st), unanimously, according to the Clean Record Law.

The Court understood that the former deputy cannot run for office until 8 years after serving his sentence, since he was sentenced by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) in 2012 to 7 years and 14 days in prison in the judgment of the Mensalão case. As his sentence was extinct in 2016, Jefferson is ineligible until December 24, 2023.

The TSE has yet to decide the situation of Pablo Marçal (Pros), who is fighting an internal battle to make his campaign official.

2nd TURN

Paraná Pesquisas also tested an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro. In this scenario, PT would win with 47.3%, compared to 40.3% for the current president. White, null or none add up to 8.7%. Do not know or did not answer, 3.7%.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from August 28 to 30, 2022 shows that Lula leads the dispute in the 1st round with 44%. Bolsonaro scores 36%. The PT’s advantage over the president, today, is 8 percentage points, the same registered 1 month before.

Further back comes Ciro Gomes, who scored 8%. Technically ties with Simone Tebet, who has 4%, at the limit of the poll’s margin of error, of 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

Eymael scored 1% this round. Felipe d’Avila, Leonardo Péricles, Pablo Marçal, Roberto Jefferson, Sofia Manzano, Soraya Thronicke and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) didn’t have enough mentions to score.

In an eventual direct confrontation, Lula scores 50% against Bolsonaro’s 41%. The PT advantage narrowed to 9 percentage points in the last two weeks and returned to a level close to that of 1 month ago.

O PowerDate also tested the name of Ciro Gomes, 3rd in the simulation of the 1st round, against Lula and against Bolsonaro in the 2nd round. Today, the pedetista would beat the president by 47% to 39% in a scenario with the 2, but would lose to Lula by 48% to 24%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 28 to 30, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06922/2022.

