Lula’s wife is faced with Michelle Bolsonaro taking a controversial attitude and goes up: “My husband!”

Janja fired at Michelle’s attitude (Image: Playback – YouTube / Montage – RD1)

The ex-president’s wife Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Rosângela Silva, known as Janjasurprised by detonating the campaign propaganda that the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaromade for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The wife of the candidate for reelection spoke, at the time, about the transposition of the São Francisco River.

“Let’s go to social media to share the truth. We know that side over there knows how to tell lies. They are sharing a lot of lies. They are so cocky that they have the courage to go on television and say that they were the ones who brought water to the women of the northeastern sertão”, said Janja at an event in São Luis.

Lula’s wife also pointed out: “It’s very blunt. So we need to share truths. That’s what I wanted to ask you.”

In political propaganda, the first drama stated that Bolsonaro brought water to the northeastern backlands: “The water arrived in the hinterland. It brought life, joy and hope. The country woman, who carried a can of water on her head, can now use force to go back to school or to get the food that is sprouting in the ground”.

The play was even suspended by the TSE in recent days. The reason? A request made by presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB), who criticized the time when Michelle appeared.

Tebet’s campaign declared that Bolsonaro’s propaganda violated a provision of a law that says supporters can only appear for up to 25% of the time of each program or insert.

Lula counters Bolsonaro on transposition of the São Francisco River

Still at the event, the former president said that the transposition of the São Francisco River is “the work of the century” and that Bolsonaro is inaugurating “little pieces” of it.

