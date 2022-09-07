Malvino Salvador detonates Globo and comes out in defense of Bolsonaro: ‘I’m sad’



06/09/2022 11:56

Actor Malvino Salvador came out in defense of the president of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) and criticized TV Globo, a station where he worked for almost 20 years.

In an interview for the podcast face to faceby Rica Perrone, the artist criticized the journalism of Roberto Marinho’s family channel (1904-2003) and how they deal with information for the public.

In defending the reelection candidate, the actor said that the politician made mistakes and is not a bad person, but he is still unfairly bombarded by the media. Malvino opined that Globo can be a leader of excellence in dramaturgy, however, he thinks that it does not do the same in the journalistic area.

“Bolsonaro has good intentions, but he makes some wrong choices, especially in the way he communicates. Not every government is always assertive or wrong. I think he is being massacred by the media in a dishonest way. good,” he said.

“There are mistakes there too, like the ministries, which should be better seen; the culture, which should have a different look and not go to war. The Ministry of Education also needed to be different,” he added.

As for ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), the gal went straight and slammed the PT. “Zero, zero total. This guy had everything in his hand to transform Brazil, to make this country fly. It was more than a decade of, first, stagnation, then delay. , shot.

Without a contract with the leading audience broadcaster since 2020, his last job on the channel was in 2019, in The Dona do Pedao. The artist stated that he has been disappointed with the global journalistic segment. Salvador sees that there is a gratuitous attack on those who do not follow certain ideals.

“Globo has a fantastic history in relation to all this time. Brazilians grew up watching soap operas and the channel’s journalism. I have to admit today that I’m a little disappointed with journalism”, he admitted.

“I speak with an open heart: I think journalism has to be impartial. It cannot take sides in any way. The person who has to form the conscience is the person, who has to have access to both sides of the coin”, he continued.

Salvador declared that he doesn’t see both sides of the coin when he turns on the television. “Globo scores 10, but I think it can review it. In the brilliant dramaturgy, but the Journalism that disappointed me a little. I’m sad”, he vented.

“Globo is one of the largest broadcasters in the world. I am proud to say that. It strives for excellence, but it doesn’t have to have an ideological vision, especially in journalism. It has to have as much exemption as possible”. Malvino Salvador

