Man dies after receiving Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax in Japan

THE japanese currency continues to devalue in foreign exchange market and on Tuesday (6) it reached the level of ¥140.9 to the US Dollarthe lowest in 24 years.

In early Tuesday afternoon Japan time, the Australian central bank announced an interest rate hike and, as a result of renewed awareness of the interest rate differential between major currencies and the yen, the sale of yen intensified.

O yen weaker has the advantage of increase the profits of companies that export products to other countries and from companies operating abroad. This is because foreign currencies, such as dollars earned abroad, can be converted into more yen.

However, it has been observed that the benefits of exports are not as great as before, because Japanese companies have moved their production bases abroad.

On the other hand, it is time to invite more foreign tourists for visits to Japanas this is favorable for them.

since the invasion russian ukrainethe cost of importing raw material increased even further as energy prices such as crude oil and grains remained high.

In a July survey of more than 25,000 companies across the country, conducted by Teikoku Databank, a private research firm, 61% of companies responded that the impact on business performance would be negative.

In addition to the increased cost burden due to the increase in raw material prices, the reason was the deterioration of profits due to the inability to pass on the increase in costs to sales prices.

For this reason, it was pointed out that the current yen depreciation is bad for the countrywith more disadvantages than advantages.

If the quotation continues at this level of 140 yen per US dollar until March next year, it is estimated that the families with 2 or more people will spend on average 78,400 yen more this year compared to the previous year.

According to the analysis, the burden is heavier for families with lower annual income.

O weaker yen raises the prices of imports of essential products and services to meet daily needs, mainly because expenses related to energy, food and food products will increase, due to the transfer of companies.

So, the consumers will have to circumvent these price increases by creating other mechanisms to save.

The Japanese currency a year ago was stable, in the range of 110 yen to the dollar. However, it can go up to ¥150/dollar. Therefore, families will need to adjust the domestic economy.