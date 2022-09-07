Måneskin arrives in Brazil for Rock in Rio and shows attitude on arrival: see photos! | Rock in Rio

Band members landed and greeted fans at the airport. The group’s bassist, Victoria De Angelis, showed irreverence by wearing a shirt that read: “I hate Måneskin.”
Maneskin arrives in Brazil for Rock in Rio — Photo: agnews
Their show will take place next Thursday, 8/9, at Palco Mundo, just before the band Guns N’ Roses, who arrived in Brazil on 29/8 for a performance in Manaus. Jessie J performs on the same date as the two bands and is even now in Brazil! She arrived on Monday, 5/9, and met fans at the airport door.
See the attractions of the 8/9th of Rock in Rio!
Rock in Rio attractions on September 8
