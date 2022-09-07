Mar do Sertão: Zé Paulino and Candoca’s reunion has a kiss and revelations; see more | come around

The girl will find her old love again when she wakes up from fainting, and will be disoriented when she recognizes the face of the businessman, presumed dead 10 years ago, when he was in a car accident.
“Didn’t you…died?” asked Candoca, amazed at the presence of Zé Paulino.
The ex-couple will give a hot kiss in the cave, with Zé Paulino/José Mendes shirtless, rekindling their old passion. That was before the girl realized that her ex-fiancé had been alive for the past decade!
Candoca will not like to know that he did not look for her during that time and will also reveal that the businessman is the biological father of Manduca (Enzo Diniz)her son that Tertulinho (Renato Góes) raises, leaving Zé Paulino/José Mendes surprised by the news.
“Did you know… that you have a son?!”
The revelation of paternity will leave the rich man extremely surprised! Ixe… How will this story end? 👀
Daomé worries about Zé Paulino’s feeling of revenge, who says he will leave, but will return to do justice. Ten years pass. Tertulinho tells Candoca that Deodora will have a party to celebrate their wedding anniversary. José prepares to return to the sertão with Maruan. Manduca asks Tertulinho to talk about his father Zé Paulino. Laura arrives at Canta Pedra. Candoca confesses to Lorena that she never forgot Zé Paulino. Joseph discovers that Dahomey has died. Laura tells the Colonel and Tertulinho that she is interested in the lands of Timbó. José helps Candoca, who has an accident with the horse Maroto.
