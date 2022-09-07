Maraisa activates sincerely, calls Maiara horned ‘to the vivacious’ and receives an unusual answer: “I won’t tell you to take…”

The singer exposed her theory about ‘horn’ during a show and took the opportunity to provoke her sister

Last Monday (5th), Maraisa activated the ‘joke mode’ and called Maiara of horn. During a show, the singer exposed her theory about cheating and said that in order to date, a person needs to be prepared to deal with infidelity. The artist even posted the video of the moment on Twitter.

“I have my theory. Before dating, you have to assess whether you are prepared for the horn that the guy will put on you. The horn will exist, it’s no use. Sooner or later you’ll take a horn“, he said. In the caption of the post, the sertaneja wrote the following: “Horn Theories – Stand Up In The Middle Of The Show! We have“.

Maraisa plays about horns

“When to take a horn [de namorado], you have to say: ‘Let’s have a barbecue, because today I’m horned!’. everything is lighter“, had fun.”Maya, for example. is already wearing a hat“, she joked, in reference to the item on the twin’s head and the alleged betrayal of Fernando Zor.

“Go f*r*r, girl. I don’t tell you to take the c* just because I’m very polite“, replied the other member of the duo. Maraisa did not stop there and, on the bird’s social network, posted a photo with a ‘horned’ hat. “Horn never scared me“, commented.