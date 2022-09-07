Marçal scores again after six years and praises Botafogo’s victory: ‘Feeling that things are going out and bad luck is going away’

With a beautiful kick from outside the area, marçal scored his first goal with the shirt of Botafogo, the team’s third in the 3-1 victory over Fortaleza last Sunday, at Arena Castelão. The player has not scored since 2016, when he wore the shirt of Gaziantepspor, from Turkey, and celebrated the feat.

– My wife was charging for a while. She just asked calm down, calm down, go out… I have four children and they always ask: father, kick harder, kick harder… The kick wasn’t even strong, but it went in (laughs). I take the opportunity to send her a kiss, she has always been with me, and for them too – said Marçal, to “GE”, explaining the move:

– Their team was all concentrated on that side, there was no reason for me to be on the other side alone. I reduced the space to avoid a counterattack from Fortaleza, and I was happy to receive the ball there. I’ve dominated with her ready to kick. The beat came out well and went in.

One of the reinforcements hired by Botafogo in the second window, Marçal became the owner of the left side and celebrated the end of a sequence without victories in the Brazilian championship.

– We came to the same speech every week, because the ball wouldn’t go in. The feeling is the same for all of us and the fans too. We were efficient. Fortaleza also did well, it was an open game. But we were efficient and we won. It gives the feeling that things are going out, that bad luck is going away – he said.