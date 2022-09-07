Marcelo back to Brazil: independence or campaign? | Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Two months after seeing the Brazilian President cancel the lunch he had invited him to, the President of the Republic is back in Brazil, this time to participate in the official commemorations of the 200th anniversary of independence. And this time with a bilateral meeting between Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Jair Bolsonaro already on the agenda. This is a particularly sensitive trip, as it takes place in the middle of the presidential election campaign and at a time when Jair Bolsonaro is being accused of taking political advantage of the event.

Lula da Silva has already said that Bolsonaro wants to make the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence a “party of his”, as he summoned his supporters to the streets on Independence Day. “He wants to make a ‘motorcycle‘ [passeata de motorizadas]. He wants to play with the most noble date we have in this country. It is regrettable”, said the main opponent of the President in the electoral race. In July, Bolsonaro canceled lunch with Marcelo after learning that the Portuguese President was going to meet Lula first.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s main mission will therefore be to avoid getting involved in the electoral dispute, even though he cannot escape a meeting with Jair Bolsonaro. According to a program note released by the Presidency, the two presidents have this Tuesday at 6:30 pm (Lisbon time) a short 15-minute meeting, taking place at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília..

This meeting serves to materialize Bolsonaro’s intention to hold bilateral talks with the CPLP heads of state, invited to the event. As far as the PUBLIC has learned, there will be only three: in addition to Portugal, the Presidents of Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau have confirmed their presence. Those from Angola and Timor-Leste, which had recent elections, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe will be represented.

Although the delegation of heads of state is not large, Marcelo’s presence will be diluted in this context and, on the other hand, his presence is justified, not only by the obvious fact of the historical relations between the two countries, but also by the political capital of Portugal in these commemorations, in particular due to the voyage of the heart of D. Pedro, IV of Portugal and I of Brazil.

This time, Marcelo has no other sensitive meetings on the agenda and is more limited to institutional celebrations. However, the program reveals that the Portuguese head of state offers a lunch on Wednesday to the other heads of state of the CPLP and their representatives, a meeting in which the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil and the Executive Secretary of the CPLP also participate..

As part of the bicentennial celebrations, it participates in the visit to the exhibition “Um Coração Ardoroso: Life and Legacy of Dom Pedro I” at the Itamaraty Palace, in the Civic-Military parade on Sete de Setembro and in the solemn session of the Independence celebrations at the National Congress, where he will make a speech on the 8th. It will be an important moment to leave a political message, but don’t expect it to depart from the script it has used since Bolsonaro was elected, that is, to talk mainly about the relations between the two fraternal peoples and migrations between the two sides of the Atlantic. In addition, he will hold meetings with the Portuguese community in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, having in this city a reception at the Navio Escola Sagres.

This is the second trip over political embers that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has made in less than a month. On the 28th, shortly after the presidential elections in Angola, he was in Luanda to participate in the state funeral of José Eduardo dos Santos and took the opportunity to have a conversation with the president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, the PUBLIC knows. Faced with the controversy over the election results, Marcelo advised Costa Júnior to stay within the system and use only legal and political mechanisms, curbing the part of the party that preferred to resort to force.

In the bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro, he may try to tell him the same, but it will probably not be as successful. One thing is certain: Marcelo returns to Brazil on the 1st of January of the next year for the inauguration of the President who is elected in October. Whatever he is.