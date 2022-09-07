Marcelo back to Brazil: independence or campaign? | Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Two months after seeing the Brazilian President cancel the lunch he had invited him to, the President of the Republic is back in Brazil, this time to participate in the official commemorations of the 200th anniversary of independence. And this time with a bilateral meeting between Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Jair Bolsonaro already on the agenda. This is a particularly sensitive trip, as it takes place in the middle of the presidential election campaign and at a time when Jair Bolsonaro is being accused of taking political advantage of the event.

