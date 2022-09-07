Marcus Buaiz comments for the 1st time about separation from Wanessa. check out

It was for GQ Brasil that Marcus Buaiz commented for the first time about the separation from Wanessa. The matter made headlines in the press throughout Brazil after the LeoDias column reported exclusively and in detail about the imbroglio. Now, almost five months later, the 43-year-old businessman claims to be single and completely focused on work.

“I’m slowly making love to myself. I want to take this time to build a new story”, said he, father of José Marcus (10) and João Francisco (8), fruits of his 17-year relationship with Wanessa.

Another detail revealed in the interview has to do with a very symbolic new tattoo (the eighth). Buaiz drew a phoenix on his back (mythological bird that rises from its own ashes). That is, a post-divorce restart.

About Wanessa, the businessman was succinct. “I will limit myself to saying that I want Wanessa to be very happy. Thanks to her, I have my children, who are the most important in my life,” he said.

Next year, more precisely in March, Marcus Buaiz will officially launch a project that encompasses 40 music festivals, his strength in the entertainment market. The businessman will tour several Brazilian states with events that mix different musical rhythms, and of course, with the biggest artists in the country. It’s waiting!

