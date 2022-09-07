Maria finally manages to divorce Tenório in Pantanal

It’s not today that Maria (Isabel Teixeira) suffers at the hands of tenorio (Murilo Benício), but luckily he managed to open his eyes and run after his rights with the help of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and his family. In the next chapters of wetlandthe ex-Bruaca will finally be able to win her divorce, but that doesn’t mean her problems with the crook will end.

The fight for Maria’s rights was long and tortuous, bringing numerous problems since she was expelled from home, having to spend days inside Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) hut wandering the rivers of the Pantanal in search of meaning for her life. This period came to an end when Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) managed to find her and convince her to stay in José Leôncio’s house, because there she would be safer.

Maria wants to start her life over with Alcides. Source: Reproduction/Globo

After a period of negotiations and Tenorio’s attempts to “keep the peace” to try to get out of a division of goods, justice prevailed and Maria finally managed to get her divorce, saying goodbye to that painful life she led, as she is now a free woman to do as she pleases. Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) tries to convince Alcides to give up his revenge and leave with her for Sarandi and start life over without all these conflicts.

It turns out that the pawn doesn’t plan on giving up his revenge that easily, and is still devising a way to end the life of the crook who murdered his father and many others in his homeland, making everything even more complicated.