Marília Mendonça’s mother gathers strength to pack her daughter’s belongings: “Detailed”

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Dias gathers strength to pack her daughter’s belongings; check out

lady Ruth Diasmother of Marília Mendonça, decided to take a new step after the death of her daughter. This Tuesday (6), she hired a professional to pack the clothes of the eternal Queen of Sofrência.

“I decided to organize the concert clothes. the Geiza [organizadora] it’s been a week since she’s been separating [as roupas] not to spoil”, tells Leo’s grandmother.

Then, the organizer explains how the process is going: “We are separating her show and party dresses, putting them all in envelopes so it doesn’t spoil and ends up keeping it.”

lady Ruth ends saying that the task is laborious and praised the organizer: “It’s a painstaking job that only she knows how to do, and she does it well here.”

LOOK:

REPORT

lady Ruth Dias gave a painful account of the death of his daughter and singer Marília Mendonça soon participation in More you.

While the program presented the story of Ana Paulawho lost his son Lucas for suicide just two days before Christmas, the mother of the eternal Queen of Sofrência gave a statement to strengthen the woman.

“Just like you, I also have a daughter who is a little star, who is living in heaven, just like you have Lucas. And I want to tell you that I got very attached to God to survive and I looked for something to do, which is my kitchen, my channel“, she began.