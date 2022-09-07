“Married to a person who votes for me”, says Bolsonaro to Amanda Klein

posted on 06/09/2022 11:51 / updated 06/09/2022 12:50



(credit: reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) discussed this Tuesday (6/9) with journalist Amanda Klein, from Young pan, when asked about the purchase of real estate in cash. The chief executive was irritated, pointing out that the professional’s husband, businessman Paulo Ribeiro, would be his supporter.

“Amanda, you are married to a person who votes for me. I don’t know what your socializing with him is like in your house”. “My private life is not on the agenda”, countered the journalist. “Why is my private life on the agenda?”, the Chief Executive asked again. The journalist recalled that Bolsonaro is a public figure and asked about the origin of the money.





“Respectfully, your accusation is frivolous. It’s frivolous. Come on. Ex-wife. I have two ex-wives. I have no contacts with them. Both got married after separating from me. I don’t know what economic life they have. One is a lawyer, the other is a housewife. A son of mine bought, in fact, Flávio bought 12 properties in the plant. You pay that junk per month. A few months later, it resold,” he claimed.

“Attack Me”

Bolsonaro then accused journalist Amanda Klein of wanting to label him corrupt. “What chase is this? Investigate. Do you want to label me corrupt, Amanda? Based on what? You’re accusing two women of being corrupt too, Amanda. You’re accusing my dead mother of being corrupt, Amanda. You are accusing a 94-year-old lady, who was buried this year by me, of being corrupt, because of a property she bought from my brother.”

And she asked: “You, as a woman, do not attack a lady who has passed away. Attack me, Amanda.” “Why throw into my account 12 relatives who bought real estate over 32 years? That’s not fair. You are accusing a person who is running for president, who works from Sunday to Sunday for his country, who fights corruption.”

And he claimed that, in the purchase agreement for most properties, it is written “currency”, which would not mean “cash”.

On the 1st, Bolsonaro justified that half of the properties belong to an ex-brother-in-law and that investigative material is a way of “wearing” his image. “It’s a way to wear out, they won’t be able to wear out. They want to elect you know who, they won’t be successful”, claimed the president.

According to the patrimonial survey carried out by the UOLonly eight of the 51 properties paid for in cash were purchased by Bolsonaro’s ex-brother-in-law.