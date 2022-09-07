‘Mars One’ illustrates the importance of political discussion for culture – 06/09/2022

“Mars One” was chosen to represent Brazil at next year’s Oscars, competing for a spot among the five nominees for the statuette for best international production. It is a new attempt to break a 24-year-old taboo — since 1999, with “Central do Brasil” (1998), the country has not had a film in the final phase of the awards.

Gabriel Martins’ film is also the perfect argument to illustrate the importance of discussing public policies for promoting culture.

“There are several ways of thinking about politics”, says Martins, from Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. “There is no way that this search for freedom of expression and authenticity of narrative construction can exist that passes through a cinema without public money.”

It was with fundraising notices and money from affirmative policies that “Mars Um” ceased to be an idea, scribbled in 2014 by the director, to materialize at the end of 2018. The presence of the State in projects that do not find a “commercial” niche ” preserves independence and ideas, even the most transgressive ones.

Wellington (Carlos Francisco), Tércia (Rejane Faria) and the tickets on the table Image: Embaúba Films

It is a discussion that becomes even more urgent when the current federal government makes a financial maneuver for next year’s budget that practically extinguishes the fund that feeds film production, Condecine. It is a decision that feeds the wills of a radical and ignorant minority and does not hold up in the real world.

“There is not a broad consumer market that sustains itself”, explains the director. “The distribution network is flawed. Today, even with the talk of the Oscars, with everyone talking about the film, it is not even in forty theaters”. The difficulties in getting a film off the ground, especially away from the production hubs in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, are real.

“Anyone who defends the absence of the State is frivolous, even ignoring the jobs created and the return of money invested in taxes to society”, he continues, stressing that private power does not feed this industry. “It’s money that circulates and multiplies, a good movement for the artist and also for the entire chain linked to a production.”

The moment when “Mars One” hits theaters is representative of its own proposal. The idea for the feature began to germinate in 2014, when the country was experiencing the euphoria of hosting the World Cup. The party, however, also brought a deep identity crisis, mirrored in Brazil on the eve of a new presidential election.

“I felt that, at that moment, we were meeting or not meeting each other as a people. It started to become difficult not to position ourselves”, reflects Gabriel. “The film was the space to talk about that, about how we were getting along, translated into the microcosm of a family, in the story of the Martins.”

“Mars One” begins precisely with the victory of Jair Bolsonaro as president, which pointed to an arduous path for a large part of the country’s working population, which finds its mirror in the Martins family: the couple Wellington (Carlos Francisco) and Tércia (Rejane Faria) , and their children Eunice (Camilla Damião), who wants to leave home to live with her girlfriend, and their youngest Deivinho (Cícero Lucas).

‘The resistance was there’

If the story traces a familiar path to other family dramas, “Mars One” stands out for dealing with dreams. Deivinho is seen by his father as the axis that supports the family’s future, directing his son towards a career in football. But what the boy wants, what makes his eyes sparkle, is really science, and the possibility of being part of the team that could one day colonize Mars.

“Deivinho’s dream, this desire to see beyond, was what guided us”, emphasizes the director. That same optimism punctuated the filming, even with the shadow of the 2018 election. “There was sadness for the country, but we couldn’t let ourselves be invaded by that feeling because life went on.”

Soon the team spirit changed, with optimism coming naturally from the process of doing something they believed in. “We knew that we were building something powerful, with affection, important for that moment”, recalls Martins. “The resistance was there.”

Gabriel Martins, director of ‘Mars One’ Image: Embaúba Films

The possibility of being among the five Oscar nominees for best international film reaffirmed the certainty of the work performed in “Mars Um”. “Within the history of productions that have already been selected by the commission, our film is different”, ponders the director.

“It’s not from Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo, but from a production company from the periphery outside the circuit, directed by a black artist”, he continues. “I believe it is an important story, a film that talks about a Brazil that is so present and so little talked about. It is very beautiful to be able to represent the country.”

“Mars One”, by the way, has been making noise outside the house. Screened at film festivals in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the film also attracted attention in January of this year in a screening at the traditional Sundance Film Festival, barn and showcase of American independent cinema, and later in New York in a screening at the Tribeca Festival. .

‘We are learning to do’

The Oscar, of course, is a completely different animal. While talking to me, Gabriel Martins was getting ready for another meeting in search of financial support and funding. After all, a campaign for the Academy Award is expensive.

“Since the announcement was made, I’ve been talking to people, inside and outside the market”, he says. “We learn to do it, talking to those who have already gone through this process, seeing what this path is like.” It’s complex and expensive work, and the director is moving the pieces: “I don’t know if this is going to work or not, but we have to play the game to win.”